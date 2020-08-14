Hubilo brings its one of a kind, experiential, cloud-based virtual event platform to UK

London, UK, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — Hubilo, among the fastest growing virtual events platform players globally, today announced the availability of its one of a kind experiential, cloud-based virtual exhibitor platform in the UK market. The platform with its AI-driven real-time data analytics allows brands and event organisers to go beyond just virtual events and leverage it as an interactive marketing tool.

Hubilo comes packed with every conceivable feature from real-time networking, virtual booths, speaker lounges, live and on demand sessions, automated registration/ticket processes and 24/7 customer care services to the Hubilo mobile app that helps synchronize an event with additional tools. Keeping in mind covid-19, the platform has been aggressively priced (at 30% less than any comparable platform packing in more features than most of them) to encourage more businesses to embrace virtual events and keep their marketing and sales effort moving.

Hubilo has since conducted over 1,000 events across 150 countries engaging with approximately 1.50 million visitors. In UK alone, it has conducted major large scale events, including notable ones like World Forum Disrupt, HubXchange and Radar One Media.

Commenting on the UK launch, Vaibhav Jain, Founder, Hubilo, said, “We chose UK as the first market to introduce our platform in the region as we knew it was a mature market that is known to adapt newer technology and related solutions more openly than other European markets. Plus, we already had traction in the market with many clients successfully conducting major events on the platform. We offer a truly compelling value proposition to not just organizations and brand owners but also event organizers. We look forward to them benefiting from the availability of our platform in the market.”

“Most organizations are reluctant to invest money in marketing and branding right now due to lack of visibility of what lies ahead. However, events are the lifeblood of many businesses, particularly the SMEs. We believe that offering a one of its kind experiential virtual event platform with multiple functionalities at really attractive pricing we are really supporting them in their efforts to rebound post the covid-19 slump,” he further added.

According to a research, the Event Management Software Market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 11.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024. However, as per FMI study, virtual event platforms will grow at a CAGR exceeding 20% from 2020-2030.

About Hubilo:

Hubilo is a virtual event platform that is uniquely designed to empower exhibition organizers and exhibitors. Since its inception in 2015, the Hubilo team has transformed the way events are orchestrated using AI and cloud based technology. Hubilo has powered 1,000+ events across 150 countries and catered to 1.50 million visitors. Hubilo today is a universal customizable platform for events of any type, including conferences, seminars, workshops, exhibitions and corporate off-sites. The platform instantly sets up buy-in and demos, captures visitors’ analytics, and sets them up in cold, warm and hot leads for marketers to follow up. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India and with operations in Newark, US, Hubilo has 50+ professionals engaged in planning and executing events of the highest standards across the globe.

For free demo and more, visit https://hubilo.com/