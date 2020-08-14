Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Strategies

Global photovoltaic backsheet market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global photovoltaic backsheet market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Photovoltaic (PV) backsheet constitutes the outermost layer of the PV module assembly and is one of the most critical materials used in the solar PV module assembly. The PV backsheet is designed to defend the inner constituents of the component.

Key Players:

Agfa

Dupont

Jolywood

Coveme

Isovoltaic

3M

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the photovoltaic backsheet market include growing demand for photovoltaic backsheet in the industry, technological advancement, ongoing development of the photovoltaic industry, satisfactory regulatory schemes and initiatives, reduced production price, efficient administration policies, and increasing investments from funding groups organized by local establishments across developing countries.

Market Segment:

Key Type:

Fluoropolymer

Non-Fluoropolymer

Key Application:

Utility

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Military

Key Region/Country:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Europe accounted for the major share of the photovoltaic backsheet industry in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include favorable government measures to raise the acceptance of photovoltaic technology and adoption of photovoltaic units. Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific region owing to presence of economies such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea that are developing hotspots and hold great potential for upcoming market growth.

