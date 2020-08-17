New Sweat Equity Platform Makes Entrepreneurship Accessible to Everyone

London, UK, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Launching this autumn, SweqLink is an online platform where those with business ideas can connect with talented people to make it happen. Idea owners will exchange equity in the business for ongoing time and support from the talented people

The SweqLink platform was developed to address a gap in the market for those with great ideas, but unable to take it beyond a notepad or sketch. At the same time there is an underutilised pool of talented people out there, in which the platform can help explore new opportunities alongside existing income.

“We wanted to create a direct but non-intimidating approach to business networking. A place where people could connect over an idea of common interest without having to endure the small talk or sales pitch first” Judy Leung, Co-Founder. The new platform follows the principle of having a strong foundation across three types of talented people; Makers, Movers and Maintainers that is universal across all businesses. According to the founders, the way this has been uniquely defined on the platform, allows the talent pool to be far more transferable, and increases the chance for potential partners to find each other.

Launching in autumn 2020, for more information and to register your interest visit www.sweqlink.com.

About SweqLink

SweqLink is a global online platform set on making ideas happen. Through the trade of business equity, the platform is designed to ease the formation of meaningful business partnerships, connecting those with ideas and those with the skills to drive them forward under a common purpose. Drawing on decades of experience in strategic business marketing, consulting and entrepreneurship, the platform is based on the principle that a successful business needs talented people with three specific skill sets.

For more information, please contact: press@sweqlink.com