Spokes Digital to host a discussion of “Roadmap to SEO Success & Current Updates – For Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Industry”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing services dedicated to the Cannabis and CBD Product industries, will be hosting a live webinar on “Roadmap to SEO Success & Current Updates – For Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Industry.” This webinar is a continuation in the series which focuses on the dynamics of digital marketing during this COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will learn various SEO techniques and tools which can help improve search engine rankings for the Cannabis/Hemp/CBD industry.

We will discuss the importance and benefits of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) to your business, for example, higher website ranking, attracting more users, clicks, and quality traffic to your site. Search engines use complex algorithms that are updated regularly to improve search results for users. You will learn how to navigate these updates specific to Cannabis/Hemp/CBD industries.

Roadmap to SEO success provides you with specific search data that can help you answer questions like:

What are the common misunderstandings of Cannabis SEO that lead to significant mistakes?

Does your SEO follow the Google Guidelines for CBD Companies?

What are the benefits of CBD and Cannabis SEO?

Can you perform link building for Cannabis business websites?

How can you educate users and motivate them to search newly learned keywords at the same time?

In this webinar, we will answer these questions and share the SEO strategies & tools to improve your website ranking, quality traffic, and ultimately sales. Finally, you will learn tips on how to navigate search engine updates as well as how to avoid SEO mistakes.

Date – Thursday, August 20th, at 10:00 am PDT

Hosts – Varun Patel (Founder & CEO of Spokes Digital Inc.) and Lauren Laplante (CGO, of Spokes Digital, Inc.)

Varun Patel

As founder and CEO, Varun is driven to help clients succeed and grow revenue through Spokes Digital marketing solutions. Over three years ago, he decided to dedicate his company’s digital marketing services to the Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Product industries.

Lauren Laplante-Rottman

As Chief Growth Officer, Lauren provides strategic focus to Spokes Digital and our client relationships. She brings broad business consulting experience and a personal passion for the Cannabis and CBD Product industries.

For over three years now, Spokes Digital, Inc. has provided digital marketing services dedicated to the Cannabis and Hemp/CBD Product Industries. Based in the San Francisco area, our data-driven solutions help our clients to increase online visibility & E-Commerce sales. We provide end-to-end digital solutions using the latest marketing technologies and data analytics to help our clients reach a broad audience. Our performance-oriented solutions lead our clients to excel at the top of the Cannabis & CBD Product industries. Our client list includes MedMen, Columbia Care, Fleur Marche, Foria, Get Sava.

