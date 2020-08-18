Nutrition Drinks Market Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape & Regional Perspectives

The global Nutrition drinks market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry size, share, application, current trends, and revenue drivers. This syndicated research report also provides a regional overview, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. This research report enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Nutrition drinks market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increasing awareness among consumers for nutritious drinks. Nutritional drinks are healthy balance of carbohydrates, protein and fats. They are beneficial for individuals with appetite loss, bodybuilders and athletes, or patients recovering from illness.

Key Players:

Boost

Core Power

EAS

Gatorade

Joint Juice

Muscle Milk

Growth Drivers:

Factors influencing the growth of nutrition market are increase health conscious population, growing awareness of the health benefits associated with nutritional drinks, and rise in number of nutrition drinks manufacturers. Moreover, rise in adoption of nutrition drinks by sportsmen and athletes is also fuelling the market growth.

Innovative marketing strategies and enhancements in packaging technology are few trends observed in the market. Additionally, rise in demand from developing economies is expected to offer opportunities to the market players for more production.

Market Segment:

Key Region/Country:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Geographically, market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to growing popularity of sports that ultimately increases the demand for nutrition drinks. Further, North America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to lead the market in the forecast period.

