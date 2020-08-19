Alarming Rate of Teacher Turnover in the District Inspires Local Educator to Launch Wellness Program

Washington, DC, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Instructional Gym’s professional development program for teachers will launch on August 15 in Washington, DC.

According to D.C. State Board of Education, the average annual turnover rate of teachers across public schools and charter schools is 25%, compared to the national average of 16%. It is the effects of “teacher burnout” that cause many educators to leave their profession. Western Governors University defines teacher burnout as “a state of chronic stress that leads to physical and emotional exhaustion, cynicism, detachment, and feelings of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment.” This can be an issue for educators at any point in their career and affects the student’s learning experience. In Washington, D.C. alone, 80% of middle and high school educators and 67% of elementary school teachers leave the profession within 5 years.

“The presence of teacher burnout perpetuates a constant questioning for educators of their life work and passion to impact future generations. As servant leaders, not only does the ‘why’ become muddled, but the need to recalibrate and prioritize self is overlooked,” said founder Teresa Lasley.

Lasley has been an educator for 15 years, teaching English in New York and Washington, DC. The NYC Teaching Fellows alumna’s mission is to serve as a catalyst to combat teacher burnout through collective experiences that focus on cultivating a focused, intentional and tailored (FIT) instruction for teacher leaders. Her FIT approach includes two primary components: a Teacher’s Wellness Box subscription that includes interactive resources and content as well as a membership portal that promotes resilience, self-efficacy and collaboration.

Instructional Gym’s company launch will be held outdoors in compliance with local social distancing guidelines. The program operates as a private organization and independent from the state or lobbying groups. The event will provide a safe space for educators to obtain resources, guided instruction and prioritize themselves and their needs in order to successfully perform in the classroom.

About Instructional Gym:

Instructional Gym is a professional development program that offers solutions to teacher burnout. It provides F.I.T. (focused, intentional and tailored) instruction that promotes “the whole teacher” in order to maximize the greatest impact for youth.

