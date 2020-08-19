New York, NY, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — New York-based Company WA Public Relations Company is giving a voice to Black Businesses in America. The need for Public Relations support has been amplified by the current climate created by the current Covid-19 crisis. WA Public Relations Company advises clients to be proactive during a declining market by continuing to increase their brand reputation in the marketplace across different cycles.

WA Public Relations Company’s roster of clients have been pitched to a variety of media outlets which include: WABC Here and Now, NBC’s Positively Black, BlackPRWire, Rolling Out, New York Trend Newspaper NYC, The Village Press, Amsterdam News, Black Star News, Caribbean Life Newspaper, Beyond Focus Media, WLIW, and the nationally Syndicated Karen Hunter Show on SiriusXM Urban View. African-American Talk .

Clients include nationally renowned author Georgia Woodbine, Jacquie Murrell, LadyJ.co – Author. Mentor. “Bounce Back” Coach. Media Personality. Speaker. Business Coach. Entrepreneur. Community Servant , Jairrod A. Burch, The Influencer /Extra Value Empowerment Speaker, Renee McRae, the Poetic Motivator/Poetic Motivations, LLC, Dr. Corrinne Graham, Graham International Consulting & Research, Inc., Kevin Byrd, Award Winning Actor/Prostate Cancer Advocate, LI African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc., Ideal School of Allied Health Care – Ideal School of Allied Health Care goal is to empower students to be successful in the healthcare field and to find rewarding employment that makes a difference in your life and the lives of others. https://isahc.com/ Ideal School of Allied Health Care is located in New York State in the county of Suffolk, New York, and ButterMEssentials, A Natural Hair & Body Company, etc.

Often during a crisis the first thing that businesses think about is cutting back; but there is an old saying that rings true “In Crisis There Is Opportunity.” Spending the right dollars in the right places is always the right move regardless of the business climate. The truth is that business is always functions in cycles and business stimulation strategies should always play a part in your planning strategies.

“Clients using professional service firms such as WA Public Relations Company get more value for their dollars spent vs. advertising.”

About WA Public Relations Company:

WA Public Relations Company is a small boutique public relations company which helps small businesses grow their brand presence in the marketplace.

Our company assists them by getting their business in print media; building online web presence, tv interviews, radio, and marketing materials such as business cards, brochures, letters, and special correspondences.

The small businesses can vary from unknown struggling authors, public speakers, professional service providers, restaurant owners, and photographers, etc.

WA Public Relations Company also provides administrative support in managing their social media across a variety of platforms using an integrated approach!

