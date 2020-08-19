Live Streaming Video Services at EventLabStudios.com

Scottsdale, Arizona, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — With the advancements in technology, business owners are aware that social media has become more powerful especially with trends like live video streaming. For Live broadcasting transmission of real-time, continuous video over social media or a dedicated streaming platform you require a reliable production studio. People prefer live streaming video in multiple ways. If you are looking for a reliable production studio, EventLab Studios located in Scottsdale, Arizona proves to be your turnkey production studio for virtual or hybrid events.

At EventLab Studios, you can get your Online Course filmed without spending a fortune. For Livestream, productions, virtual events, studio rental, and products launch events you can trust EventLab Studios!

“A website is 53 times more likely to reach the front page of Google if it includes video” says Insivia.

As the Livestream Broadcast Company, EventLab Studios stands out from the crowd. The team at EventLab Studios is aware about the technique of Live Streaming Video as an Internet marketing strategy and offers plenty of benefits to an online business. The unedited and natural feel of the content helps to connect with the viewers providing them a personal experience. Live Streaming Videos broadcasted on social media makes the business viral as its reach is way broader than other mediums. When a video is live streamed on social media, it keeps on trending as the viewers keep commenting, liking and sharing it if they wish so.

EventLab Studios offers competitive packages for studio rental that include HD digital video file for all platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. PLUS: Audio file for podcast usage. EventLab Studios Video Production Company provides Flex Studio designed for thought leaders, business owners, authors, and entrepreneurs committed to consistent video content.

If you want to conduct Virtual Conferences, EventLab Studios is ready to work with you and your team to create an event that amplifies revenue — from education-based marketing, thought leadership, product launches, commercials, speaker videos, and online courses to documentaries.

Podcasters can record in the EventLab studio and take advantage of the full podcast production. The team at EventLab Studios handles everything from recording to show notes.

You can trust EventLab Studios for LIVE TRAINING & WORKSHOPS which ensures a small event, big audience. This is a turnkey production of your workshop. Event Lab Studios can expand your impact with your audience. Workshop creators can focus on their content and execution while team Event Lab Studios takes all the complexity out of high-quality production.

About EventLabStudios.

EventLab Studios™ is your turnkey production studio for virtual or hybrid events. The team at EventLab hosts live events, produce thought leadership, talk shows, film online courses, and product launches for top brands and Entrepreneurs.