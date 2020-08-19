Impact on Career Perspectives in Aeronautical Engineering by Sha-Shib Aerospace Engineering

Guna, India, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Aeronautical Engineering is a stream one can study the techniques of building and operating of the aircraft in aeronautical engineering colleges in India. Aeronautical engineering is all about the aircraft and its designing, construction, and power.

Provides UG, PG and Specialized Aviation courses

One of the best aerospace engineering academy, whereas the institute has given its emphasis on aeronautical courses, it also includes other relative the course of aviation like air hostess training, commercial pilot training, along with other engineering branches, they also impart science and management courses with both UG and PG degrees.

It’s wide Presences since 1991

This Group has a wide expansion around the map, it has its existence for about three decades now it was first established in 1991 at Bhopal (MP) and later escalated in about 9 different cities composed of 13 different institutes running in about 20 different courses.

Faculties and Management (AME Certified & PhD.)

Sha-Shib group has the largest number of certified faculties in the arena of AME training with the most experienced and highly qualified faculties and the student trained in aeronautical engineering college academy by them has a direct impact on their careers as they are part of centralized academic council who also make an active part in research and development.

Highest Placements Aspects

It has successfully maintained its high placement statistics over the years, with highly effective training and placement cell, they also have empanelment with several companies in the country and abroad also, they have been persistently giving the best quality of students so far.

ABOUT THE ORGANISATION

Sha-Shib Aerospace Engineering is one of the top 20 aeronautical engineering colleges in India in Guna,(MP) which is approved by Director General of Civil Aviation for Mechanical Stream; it has proven its excellence with the incredible quality of students and its education structure for years.

