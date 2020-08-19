Prepay Nation Announces Its Partnership With Epay – A World-leading Full-service Provider For Payment Processing And Prepaid Solutions

Prepay Nation enters into a strategic partnership with epay, to provide a wide breadth of international mobile and data recharges.

Berwyn, PA, USA, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Prepay Nation enters into a strategic partnership with epay, a division of Euronet Worldwide, to provide a wide breadth of international mobile and data recharges.

Prepay Nation is a global leader in the new digital lifestyle enabling millions of people around the world to stay connected at home and away. “With our expansive Value Top-Up Marketplace and technology hub, we are constantly aiming to exceed our customers’ every day needs for frictionless payments and cross-border value transfers,” said AJ Hanna, CEO at Prepay Nation.

“Prepay Nation places tremendous value in our strategic partnership with epay to further expand our omni-channel presence in key markets and continue providing more products and services to our customers, accessible at anytime from anywhere” continued Hanna.

Through its worldwide processing platform and accessibility via its Digital Integrated Payments Cloud, epay provides authorized retailers with a convenient method for implementing and offering a full portfolio of International prepaid products to its consumers, among its many other services.

Jay Cisinsky, Executive Vice President of Sales stated “I am excited about the growth opportunities and value added services this strategic partnership with Prepay Nation will create, and we look forward to a strong mutually rewarding relationship that builds on each of our strengths.”

The World Bank estimates that over $650 Billion in cross-border remittances are sent home to family and friends annually by expats living and working abroad. $30 Billion is going to MNOs worldwide via mobile and data top-ups and recharge purchases at retail stores. While international remittances are estimated to drop by up to 20% due to high unemployment and economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, mobile and data recharge and top-ups are expected to more than double to $60 Billion+ as the demand for connected devices increases exponentially for every day living.

About Prepay Nation:

Prepay Nation (PPN) is a global leader in airtime and data cross-border recharge and value transfers, with over 400 Mobile Network Operator (MNO) partnerships around the world, serving 4 Billion+ mobile subscribers through a B2B and B2B2C Value Top Up Marketplace and Technology Hub, giving consumers piece of mind by enabling them to stay connected at home and away, simply by charging and recharging their prepaid/pay-as-you-go mobile and IoT accounts through its omnichannel platform, providing ubiquitous access to these essential services through a wide distribution network of 250,000+ locations in 125+ countries, and a variety of online, branded and bespoke applications for MNO’s, FI’s, NGO’s, Corporates, Distributors and Strategic Partners, helping to generate increased foot traffic, higher site visits, more transactions, incremental revenue and stronger customer loyalty.

For more information, visit www.prepaynation.com

About epay:

epay is a world-leading full-service provider for payment processing and prepaid solutions that processed 1.15 billion transactions in 2018. The company has built up an extensive network of retailers with 700,000 point-of-sale terminals in 51 countries, to connect renowned brands with consumers all around the world. The company offers a portfolio of gift cards (prepaid, closed loop and digital media), business incentives and payment solutions (card acceptance, terminals, e-commerce, mobile and Internet of Payment) for omnichannel commerce, and offers its services thanks to its proprietary cash register integration software.

epay is a division of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a Kansas-based company which earned $2.5 billion in revenue in 2018, employing a staff of 7,100 employees and serving customers in 170 countries.

Press Contacts:

Press & Media Contact:

Lucas Brasil

Prepay Nation

1055 Westlakes Drive, Suite 300,

Berwyn, PA 19312

United States

+1 (307) 939-2494

lbrasil@etopuponline.com

https://prepaynation.com