Sleek Bill Launches New GSTIN Auto-Fetch and Enhanced E-way Bill Download, Along with Major Workflow Improvements

Pune, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — V K Control System Pvt. Ltd., the company behind Sleek Bill billing software, has announced a new product update that strengthens GST compliance workflows and improves day-to-day billing efficiency for businesses across India. This release introduces two key capabilities: GSTIN auto-fetch for faster onboarding of customers and vendors, and a streamlined option to download the E-way Bill immediately after generating it—reducing manual steps and saving time for teams managing dispatch and logistics documentation.

Key Highlights of the Update

New Features

● GSTIN Auto-Fetch for Clients, Vendors, and Company: Now, people can automatically get the details that are linked to GSTIN. This helps to reduce the time spent on entering data. It also helps to minimize the errors that people make when they enter data. It helps to speed up the process of creating records for GSTIN. This is really useful for GSTIN.

● E-way Bill Download After Generation: When you make an E-way Bill, you can download the E-way Bill away. This is really helpful for businesses because they can share the E-way Bill, print it, and get everything ready to send it out. The E-way Bill is ready to use as soon as it is created.

Product Improvements

● UI Fix: Resolved shipping field overlap with vertical fields for a cleaner and more consistent layout.

● Improved TDS Reporting: We’ve added TDS entries from payment documents to your reports. This makes it easier to track compliance and keep your records accurate.

● Purchase Order Enhancement: When a Ship To address differs, Sleek Bill now supports capturing the relevant Contact Person and Number for smoother delivery coordination.

● Non-GST Billing Fix: The discount on total now displays correctly in non-GST transactions.

● Email Policy Update (Free & Trial): Email limitations have been refined for Free and Trial users, and email streams are updated from transactional to non-transactional where applicable.

● Debit Note Search Improvement: While searching, results now reflect the selected type—Client or Vendor—for faster and clearer selection.

Leadership Quote “This update is focused on real-world workflows—reducing manual work, improving accuracy, and helping businesses stay compliant without complexity,” said a spokesperson from V K Control System Pvt. Ltd. “Auto-fetch for GSTIN and faster E-way Bill handling are two high-impact changes our users asked for, and we’re continuing to refine the product based on business feedback.”

Availability

The update is now available to Sleek Bill users. Customers are encouraged to update to the latest version to access new features and fixes.

About Sleek Bill Sleek Bill is a GST billing and invoicing solution designed to help businesses create invoices, manage customers and vendors, streamline compliance workflows, and generate essential tax and dispatch documents with ease.

