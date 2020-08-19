Axis Communications: A Comprehensive Video Surveillance System

Lund, Sweden, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Video Surveillance System, also known as a video camera or closed-circuit television (CCTV), helps in monitoring activities of specified locations such as banks and stores where it is installed. The system transmits signals from a television camera to the receivers by cables or telephone links, making a closed circuit. The system has an embedded image capture capability that allows to take video images. CCTVs are used for intelligence gathering and prevention of crime. Nowadays, advanced CCTVs using digital video recorders (DVRs), provide a variety of quality and performance options with additional features such as motion detection and email alerts. The decentralized IP cameras are equipped with megapixel sensors that support recording directly to network-attached storage devices, or internal flash for completely stand-alone operation.

Axis Communications

Axis Communications is a manufacturer of network cameras for the physical security and video surveillance industries. The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of security products such as CCTV system software and CCTV. Axis develops and sells network video surveillance cameras for several applications. It offers sophisticated in-camera functionality, remote video monitoring, and easy system integration. Its end-to-end surveillance and security solutions serve to small or large or advanced systems.

Axis Communication provides a complete security system tailored to speciﬁc needs. Its intelligent security solutions offer a smarter and safer world. It provides a wide range of accessories for its network cameras and video encoders to assists in a network video installation. Axis boosts the growth of the video surveillance industry by launching innovative network products and delivering high–value solutions to customers. Axis Communications Inc (US) is one of the major subsidiaries of this company.

Axis Communications Video Surveillance Solutions

Axis Communication offers a wide portfolio of IP-based products and solutions for security and video surveillance. Its broad range of products include advanced security cameras, video encoders, and access control products. The company offers video surveillance, video transmission, digital video storage, digital video recorder, digital surveillance, and network video surveillance solutions.

Axis M5014 – HD Mini PTZ Axis dome camera

The Axis M5014 is a mini HDTV Axis PTZ dome camera that delivers 720p resolution. This is a palm-sized and budget-friendly, indoor Axis surveillance camera. It has a PoE technology, a built-in microphone for audio detection, H.264 video compression, and an IP51-rating to protect the lens from dust and dripping water.

Axis P3346 – 1080P Remote Focus Dome

Axis P3346 camera is ideal for indoor environments such as retail stores, warehouses, and homes. It is built with a tamper-resistant enclosure. Axis remote focus dome camera offers 1080p HD resolution and P-Iris control for optimal images in poor lighting conditions.

Axis M1034 W – 720 Wireless Indoor IP Camera

Axis M1034-V – 720 wireless indoor IP camera is extremely small and lightweight. It offers superior image quality at 720P HD resolution. This easy-to-install wireless surveillance camera is ideal for home and businesses. It has a PIR sensor and illumination LED, two-way audio, I/O port, H.264 video compression technology, intruder alarm capabilities, and support for 802.11b/g/n standards.

AXIS Guardian

AXIS Guardian is a cloud-based surveillance service platform designed for security and alarm monitoring companies. Premises can be secured with video surveillance in the cloud. The platform includes network video cameras and a variety of analytics and security devices, all watching over customer premises 24/7.

Axis has made long term investment in research and development and has applied an indirect sales model for future growth. The company focuses on developing innovative products to meet the needs of changing and competitive market. Axis presented a two-tier business model for the growth of the surveillance industry. The company launched green cameras that are free from BFR/CFR to focus on sustainability goals. Axis Communications introduced an enhanced axis video and axis outdoor camera for the next level of cybersecurity solutions. Axis is planning to offer its innovative security product offerings in India by extending its geographical reach. Request AXIS COMMUNICATIONS Pricing to get more information.

Recent Developments in Axis Communications

In January 2020, Axis Communications introduced its first set of cameras that are free of hazardous brominated and chlorinated flame retardants. These cameras are ultra-compact mini domes for discreet surveillance of stores, hotels, schools, banks, and offices.

In September 2019, Axis Communications made new innovations in 4K resolution cameras with ultra-high light sensitivity, license plate identification, and next–generation PTZ cameras. Camera features include built-in analytics for proactive surveillance, Axis Zipstream technology with support for H.264/H.265, and HDTV 1080p with 40x optical zoom.

In May 2017, Axis Communications launched a new generation of positioning cameras that provide faster pan and tilt capabilities for enhanced responsiveness in wide-area surveillance. The cameras have flexible mounting options and powerful positioning capabilities during high wind.