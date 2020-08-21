Securely retire your old IT hardware with KillDisk Industrial

Mississauga, Canada, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies has released a new version of KillDisk Industrial. Version 4 introduces many important improvements to the industry-leading disk sanitation software. Aside from a slew of major improvements to performance and numerous minor bug fixes, it includes several important new features.

To ensure complete tracking and auditability of your SITAD (secure IT asset disposal) strategy, it now includes barcodes and QR codes for certificates and disk labels. Individual disk labels for any process types can now be fully customized using various presets. The enhancing reporting function lets you easily keep track of which disks have been securely erased. You can track them by order ID or use records filtering. Reports can be exported in the universally supported CSV format for viewing on any device. KillDisk Industrial now supports HTTP notifications for to report process completion, as well as customizable sound notifications.

Another important improvement in this feature release is enhanced product stability when working with damaged or unresponsive disks. Enhanced disk analysis is also provided to extract crucial information such as serial numbers and SMART data.

Why use KillDisk Industrial?

KillDisk Industrial builds upon LSoft Technologies’ leading disk sanitation technology, which securely erases all data from retired hard drives and solid state drives. It helps meet the challenges of scale in large enterprise environments by supporting secure erasure for multiple disks in parallel. It will automatically print certificates for proof of data destruction to comply with regulations and help you track your SITAD strategy. This is ideal for any organization which wants to repurpose its retired digital storage assets or donate or sell them without the risk of security breaches later on. The software is designed to run on any Windows or Linux operating environment, although it can also run on a dedicated system or from a bootable USB drive using the included LiveCD software.

