Fort Wayne, Indiana, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — L J Fresh New recently release single entitled “I Ain’t Perfect But I’m Good” is out now on all music platforms. Stream and down it today. L j Fresh first got his start in the ‘90s and with that found himself opening for the likes of Too Short and the late MC Breed, but the atmosphere that surrounded the genre at the time put a sour taste in L J Fresh Baby’s mouth and he walked away to pursue other goals. After getting a degree and finding a career in management, he decided it was time to get back to giving the world of rap and beyond something it’s been missing – his positive outlook and rhymes.

Delivering urban conscious lyrics alongside up-tempo rhythms, L J Fresh Baby comes with hard-hitting 808 bass drums and an unmatched passion to go above and beyond the struggles he came from. Always driven by the highs and the ultimate lows, he had a setback after losing his younger brother to alcohol poisoning but found strength in watching his mother battle and beat cancer.

In 2019 those setbacks and eventual highlights in his life all culminated in a handful of releases; “Truth No Water” in May and the ‘Indiana’ EP in December. Always wanting to deliver truth, “his first single of 2019 showcased not only honesty but the unfiltered side of life and has since reached well over 100,000 streams on Spotify. Alongside that single came “Can’t Go Backwards” which was inspired by the journey his mother had with her cancer diagnosis, noting that no matter how hard life gets – one can never go backward, only forwards towards better days.

Fans and critics alike have always appreciated the fervor LJ Fresh Baby has committed himself to. From his love and support at Skyhawk Radio to his appearances on stages at Petit Pub Bar N Grill, Scottish Rite Auditorium, and The Foellinger Theater. Those are just a few stages, and L J Fresh Baby plans on adding more in Summer 2020.

Check out free demo of “I Ain’t Perfect But I’m Good” the single.” it’s on a 60 second demo of single.

Those interested in adding new hip hop to their playlists, reviewing “I Ain’t Perfect But I’m Good” or interviewing L J Fresh can reach out via the information provided below.

For interviews, reviews, or features, please contact L j Fresh at Instagram: L_J_Fresh_Baby or Email at Robert2jackson@yahoo.com

Follow L j Fresh : Instagram | YouTube

Media Contact

Company Name: L j Fresh Products

Contact Person: L j Fresh

Email: Robert2jackson@yahoo.com

Phone: (260) 702-6110

City: Fort Wayne

State: Indiana

Country: United States

Website: https://bentleyrecords.lnk.to/LJFreshBaby-Indiana