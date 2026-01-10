ARC Sets a New Benchmark in Large-Scale Print, Graphics and Event Delivery

London, United Kingdom, 2026-01-10 — /EPR Network/ — ARC Document Solutions UK, the UK’s leading specialist in large-format print, graphics and visual communication solutions, is redefining what’s possible across multiple sectors with the launch of a UK-exclusive 5-metre single-piece color output capability. This major industry breakthrough eclipses the current market maximum of 3.2 meters and firmly establishes ARC as the clear market leader.

This pioneering technology enables the seamless production of large-scale wallpaper and mural graphics in a single uninterrupted piece, delivering unrivalled visual impact, flawless color consistency and significantly reduced installation times. The result is a premium, distortion-free finish previously unavailable in the UK, ideal for brand environments, retail flagships, hospitality interiors, commercial spaces, exhibitions and global-scale events.

A True End-to-End Partner | From Inception to Completion

What truly differentiates ARC is its exclusive full-lifecycle service provision. Unlike traditional print suppliers, ARC delivers a fully integrated inception-to-completion solution, managing every stage under one roof. This includes:

Strategic consultation and project scoping

Creative and technical design

High-precision large-format print production

Professional on-site installation

Efficient disassembly and logistics

Sustainable reuse, repurposing or recycling

This holistic approach guarantees consistency, speed, quality control and accountability, enabling clients to partner with a single trusted provider across retail, commercial, corporate, events, hospitality, sport and entertainment sectors.

Client Testimonials

A senior project manager at a global retail brand commented that ARC’s ability to take ownership of the entire lifecycle, from concept through to installation and reuse, gives absolute confidence in delivery, adding that the scale, quality and professionalism are unmatched.

An events director from an international hospitality group stated that ARC consistently delivers under the most demanding timelines and that its event expertise, scale and attention to detail make it a trusted partner for global sporting and hospitality environments.

Technical Specifications

ARC’s new wide-format capability delivers clear technical advantages:

Maximum single-piece print width: 5 meters (UK-exclusive)

Color output: High-definition, color-accurate reproduction across the full width

Applications: Seamless wallpapers, mural graphics, feature walls, experiential environments

Installation benefits: Fewer joins, faster installs, cleaner finishes

Comparative advantage: Exceeds nearest UK competitor width by over 56%

World-Class Event & Hospitality Solutions | Ready for FIFA World Cup 2026

With a proven track record delivering world-class total print and event solutions, ARC is uniquely positioned to support the full range of hospitality venues, fan zones, sponsor activations, temporary structures, and premium brand environments in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026. From immersive large-scale graphics and wayfinding systems to fully branded event environments, ARC combines scale, speed, creativity, and operational excellence to ensure every event is delivered flawlessly, regardless of size, location or complexity.

Sustainability Built into Every Stage

Sustainability is embedded within ARC’s full-lifecycle model. By designing for reuse, repurposing and responsible disposal from the outset, ARC helps clients reduce waste, minimize environmental impact and extend the lifespan of printed assets without compromising on quality or creativity. This commitment supports the growing demand for responsible event delivery, sustainable interiors and environmentally conscious brand experiences.

Spring Open Day: 18 March 2026

To mark the launch of its new wide-format capability, ARC will host a Spring Open Day on 18 March 2026, welcoming clients, partners and industry professionals to experience the technology first-hand. The event will feature:

Live demonstrations of the new wide-format technology

FIFA World Cup-themed showcase

Insights into full-lifecycle services

Meet the team and experience an exceptional welcome!

Great food, drink, and a uniquely friendly atmosphere

Guests will gain exclusive insight into how ARC continues to push boundaries, innovate responsibly and deliver extraordinary results at scale.