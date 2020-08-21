Rat Model Market Worth $588.9 million | Increased Demand for Personalized Humanized Rat Models

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Application of Rat Model in Detailed:

Rat model applications in various therapeutic indications such as toxicology, oncology, diabetes, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, and others (rare disease, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, hematopoiesis, and regenerative medicines) coupled with the increase in R&D activities carried out by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies drive the growth of rat model market

DIABETES:

Rats are considered to be excellent experimental models for understanding the complex genetic basis of diseases such as diabetes. Due to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes globally; it has become important to study the mechanism of the disease. However, it is quite difficult to carry out research studies in human beings, owing to problems such as genetic heterogeneity and lack of controlled lifestyles. Rat models act as suitable models to study specific genetic mutations and to understand the function of genes on a homogeneous genetic background.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of type, the rat model market is segmented into outbred rats, inbred rats, knockout/genetically engineered rats, hybrid/congenic rats, conditioned/surgically modified rats, and immunodeficient rats model. Knockout/genetically engineered rats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of knockout/genetically engineered rats segment can be attributed to the use of this type of rat model to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s.

On the basis of services, the rat model market is segmented into breeding, cryopreservation, quarantine, rederivation, model in-licensing, genetic testing, and others such as surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services. The cryopreservation segment is estimated grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this segment help in obtaining the genetic material of rats even after the reproductive lifespan of these rats is over. This cuts down time and cost needed for reproduction of rats.

Major Market Developments

In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.

In September, 2016, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Agilux Laboratories (US), a provider of bioanalytical services, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic services, and pharmacology services. This acquisition is expected to compliment Charles River’s non-clinical portfolio and improve the clients’ early-stage research efforts by enabling them to seamlessly transition their drug candidates through the discovery and safety assessment process.