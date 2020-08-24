Top-Notch Boat Delivery Services in Florida

Stuart, FL, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Trusted Yacht Delivery specializes in the transportation of boats and motor vessels, charter service for yacht deliveries, and charter captain services. The delivery services include repositioning of boats for shows, delivery to new owners, seasonal transport needs, vacation delivery, port-to-port delivery, and many more. There are several benefits that the customer can leverage upon choosing Trusted Yacht for delivery purposes.

Ensuring the safety of the people on-board and protecting the vessel from external damage is their priority. The vessels are delivered in a timely and professional manner. One of the major advantages is that it is highly cost-efficient than shipping the vessel. With this, you can enjoy your time spent on the vessel and reduce the time spent on preparations.

The qualified captains are available and ready to serve owners, brokers, dealers, and manufacturers. The crew will deliver the vessel to the port where you want to deliver along the US, Atlantic, and Gulf Coast, the Carribean, the Bahamas, or across the globe. Depending on the type and nature of delivery the captain and crew are allocated who have specific skill sets that are required for the transportation. Captains have more than 1000 hours of Off-shore delivery experiences. Also, they possess the mechanical degree and skills required to work with boats that require such attention.

They utilize the latest satellite technology to track the progress of the vessels during the deliveries. It helps the vessel owners to be at ease and they won’t stress themselves about delivery. Owners can track the vessel from the moment of its departure till the destination. This helps to communicate with the coast guard and others where cellular communications are not possible.

About:

Trusted Yacht Delivery is a well-known company specialized in transporting powerboats and motor vessels. They deliver yacht throughout the Eastern seaboard and Gulf Coast of the United States, Bahamas, and the Caribbean and even we deliver yachts worldwide. All the captains and crew members have all the necessary skill sets needed for boat delivery. All our captains are very experienced and have great seaman skills. They use the latest proven methods and techniques to accomplish the job more effectively and efficiently. With thousands of miles of experience, many owners count on Trusted Yacht Delivery to move their yachts. For more information about boat delivery services, visit https://trustedyachtdelivery.com/

Address:

4726 SE Capstan Avenue, Stuart FL

Zip code 34997

Phone: +1 855-373-0700