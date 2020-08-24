EISA Award 2020/21 for Zenec’s Z-E3766 Motorhome Sat Nav

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — With its awards, the EISA (European Imaging and Sound Association), an international association of 55 trade journals from 29 countries, annually honors innovative products and trend-setting new developments. This year, the award-winning products include a vehicle-specific multimedia navigation system from Zenec (http://www.zenec.com/): The Z-E3766, specially developed for the Fiat Ducato, is awarded “Best Product” by the renowned EISA trade journalists in the category “Camper Van Head Unit 2020 / 2021”.

“Zenec”s Z-E3766 naturally offers features expected of a first-class in-car head unit,” explains the EISA committee, “including smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, twin-tuner DAB+ radio, HDMI and USB connections for media playback, and a large 9in touchscreen display.”

However, the EISA praises not only the exemplary equipment, but also the pioneering specialization in the field of motorhome retrofitting: “Importantly, the Z-E3766 is tailored to a campervan installation – it offers a perfect fit in the dash of a Fiat Ducato or similar, and will handle up to three cameras. Zenec”s optional 3D navigation software includes preconfigured vehicle profiles and an extensive database of stopover sites.”

The innovative, practice-oriented detailed solutions are also honored by the international trade journalists: “Two-way Bluetooth provision enables music streaming to speakers outside the vehicle.”

The EISA chooses the Z-E3766 as “Camper Van Head Unit 2020 / 2021” and finally recommends: “For those who live their life on the road, there is no better package.”

Company-Contact

Zenec by ACR (engl.)

Denny Krauledat

Bohrtumweg 1

5300 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041-56-269 64 47

E-Mail: denny.krauledat@acr.eu

Url: http://www.zenec.com

Press

punctum, Lechner und Peter GbR

Michaela Lechner

Bergstr. 4 7

31061 Alfeld

Phone: 0172-313 9192

E-Mail: micha@punctum-berlin.de

Url: http://www.punctum-berlin.de