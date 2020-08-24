Tanya Beauty Care is a Provider of Scalp Micropigmentation in Australia

NSW, Australia, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Hair loss is a cause of real concern for many of us. It’s one of the most common cosmetic concerns that people visit beauticians or beauty therapists to address, and it has a reputation for being difficult to treat or resolve. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. One treatment that is becoming more common is scalp micropigmentation.

Scalp micropigmentation involves applying pigment to the scalp in a pattern that resembles a natural hairline. When performed well, it can be challenging to tell the difference between a shaven head and scalp micropigmentation. The procedure is relatively painless and quick, and results can last for more than a year.

Tanya Beauty Care Offers Hair Loss Solutions

While it is a robust procedure in and of itself, scalp micropigmentation can be even more effective when used in conjunction with other treatments. At Tanya Beauty Care, we offer scalp micropigmentation on its own, and our team can also perform the procedure in conjunction with hairline microblading. Together, these treatments can give you the appearance of a full and healthy hairline.

Our clients report that these treatments are straightforward and painless and are thrilled with the results. If performed well, a single treatment can last over a year. Scalp micropigmentation is generally much more comfortable for the client than hair transplants might be, and the results can often be much more convincing. Tanya Beauty Care is renowned for having a team that specializes in providing scalp micropigmentation in Australia, so why not go to one of the best in the business?

Experienced and Highly-trained Professionals

At Tanya Beauty Care, our team of professional nurses and beauticians have provided countless clients with scalp micropigmentation and microblading. The results speak for themselves. We help hundreds of thrilled clients every year to get back the hairline that they have lost. Our highly positive reviews and testimonials speak for themselves.

We also offer training courses in scalp micropigmentation. Due to the expertise of our technicians, we are able to offer students an example of great technique and skill, as well as informing them of the latest techniques and developments in scalp micropigmentation. Many of our students have gone on to provide fantastic scalp micropigmentation treatments in their own right, which is a testament to the skill of our technicians.

If you have further inquiries, please don’t hesitate to get in touch or visit our website. You are more than welcome to contact Anne Do at info@tanyabeautycare.com.au, or via telephone +61422684696.