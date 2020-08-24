Drip Irrigation Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Report “Drip Irrigation Market by Component (Emitters, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Filters, Valves, and Pressure Pumps), Emitter/Dripper Type (Inline And Online), Application (Surface And Subsurface), Crop Type, and Region – Global Forecast To 2025″, The drip irrigation market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.3 billion by 2025, from USD 5.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as enhanced crop yields, optimum utilization of resources, reduced agricultural input costs and improved efficiency in agricultural production.

To describe and forecast the drip irrigation market, in terms of component, crop type, emitter type, application, and region

To describe and forecast the drip irrigation market, in terms of value, by region–Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World—along with their respective countries

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To study the complete value chain of drip irrigation

Driver: Government programs and subsidies driving acceptance of drip irrigation systems

Developing countries such as India and China are among the major countries adopting drip irrigation systems, and the key driver is the support from government agencies and public-private partnerships through prominent industry participants. Government programs such as India’s Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) seeks to extend the coverage of micro-irrigation in the country through subsidies on kits and systems to improve acceptance among farmers. State-sponsored projects are another factor that continues to drive the growth of drip irrigation systems in developing countries.

Constraint: High initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation systems

The cost of the initial investment is high, which makes the use of drip irrigations systems uneconomical for low-value crops. The cost of drip irrigation equipment varies with crop type, region, soil, water conditions, fertigation equipment, and filtration equipment. This type of irrigation is considered to be feasible for horticultural crops and cash crops such as grapes, sugarcane, tomatoes, and onions, based on their high economic value. Drip irrigation is expensive due to the requirement of large quantities of piping & filtration equipment.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the drip irrigation market by 2025

The Asia Pacific drip irrigation market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the high agricultural production, government initiatives incentivizing the adoption of drip irrigation systems, and increase in irrigable areas in the region which has resulted in water scarcity across multiple countries in the region. Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of drip irrigation and is a key exporter of agricultural products. The region is mainly dominated by large-scale operations, primarily exports, with an organized distribution chain.

This report includes a study of the development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), EPC Industries (India), Microjet Irrigation (South Africa), KSNM Drip (India), Sistema Azud (Italy), Metzer Group (Israel), Grupo Chamartin Chamsa (Italy), and Dripworks Inc. (US).