Chicago, Illinois, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Chicago’s First Lady is pleased to announce it has been ranked by Trip Advisor as the top boat tour in the city for its Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise. This is the only cruise partnered with the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) and is designed to take passengers on an engaging tour of the city’s most impressive buildings.

On the tour, highly trained, experienced, and enthusiastic docents tell individuals about the various architectural styles they are seeing, as well as recount stories about the legendary figures who built and designed Chicago. The tour, which takes approximately 90 minutes, features both indoor and outdoor seating, a full-service bar, and a snack bar. It’s great for both Chicago natives and visitors to the city who would like to learn more about what makes Chicago such a special place.

The Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise is just one of the many experiences individuals can enjoy with Chicago’s First Lady. Among the many other types of cruises visitors can experience are the Yoga Cruise, which allows individuals to enjoy a yoga session on a Sunday morning cruise; an evening river cruise where individuals can relax and enjoy the sunset; or a floating rooftop cruise, which can be enjoyed from the upper deck.

Chicago’s First Lady also provides assistance with numerous private engagements on a regular basis, including parties and weddings. Those who wish to learn more about the events Chicago’s First Lady can help with, including the Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise, can contact them at their website or by phone at 847-358-1330.

About Chicago’s First Lady: Chicago’s First Lady is a fleet of mini through large boats, the largest of which can hold up to 250 passengers. In addition to providing a variety of regular experiences throughout the city of Chicago, the company also provides help with private events.

Company: Chicago’s First Lady

Address: 112 E. Wacker Drive

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zipcode: 60601

Telephone number: 847-358-1330