ACIP recommends Merck’s Pneumovax23 in latest recommendations for adults 65 and older Pfizer-Prevnar 13.

New York, USA, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Mellalta Meets conducted a survey in the United States to understand doctors’ and KOL’s concerns and opinion regarding the impact of recent ACIP guidelines on Pneumococcal Vaccine prescriptions (Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23)

What is answered!

Changing Pneumococcal Vaccine prescription trends

Level of adoption of shared clinical decision making

Concerns of KOLs

Concerns of PCPs (A primary care physician)

How important is health literacy?

Prescription of both Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23

ACIP recommends Merck’s Pneumovax23 (PPSV23) in latest recommendations for adults 65 and older

Pfizer-Prevnar 13 (PCV13)

Prevnar 13 (PCV13) is now recommended based on Shared Clinical Decision Making.

Shared Decision Making for ≥65 aged adults who do not have an immunocompromising condition, cerebrospinal fluid leak, or cochlear implant and who have not previously received PCV13 (Prevnar 13).

ACIP recognized that some adults aged ≥65 years are potentially at increased risk for exposure to Prevnar 13 serotypes, such as persons residing in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and persons residing in settings with low pediatric Prevnar 13 uptake or traveling to settings with no pediatric Prevnar 13 program, and might attain higher than average benefit from Prevnar 13 vaccination.

Merck -PPSV23

The recommendation for Pneumovax 23 (PPSV23) has not changed

Continues to hold a Routine recommendation for healthy adults 65 and older

Impact of change in guidelines

All adults aged ≥65 years should continue to receive 1 dose of PPSV23 (Pneumovax 23)

If the decision is made to administer Prevnar 13 (PCV13), it should be given at least 1 year before PPSV23 (Pneumovax 23)

ACIP continues to recommend PCV13 in series with PPSV23 for adults aged ≥19 years with an immunocompromising condition, CSF leak, or cochlear implant.

Study Methodology

Mellalta Meets conducyed a Survey of total primary care physicians and KOLs N= 10. Study was conducted in May 2020 and was done in the United States

Key Takeaways

90% of the PCPs will recommend both Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23 to avoid any risk in adults aged 65 and older

PCPs are not willing to take even 1% risk with patients’ health by prescribing just Pneumovax23

