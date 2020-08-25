ACIP recommends Merck’s Pneumovax23 in latest recommendations for adults 65 and older Pfizer-Prevnar 13.

Key takeaways on Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23- Mellalta Meets findings

2020-08-25

New York, USA, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Mellalta Meets conducted a survey in the United States to understand doctors’ and KOL’s concerns and opinion regarding the impact of recent ACIP guidelines on Pneumococcal Vaccine prescriptions (Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23) 

What is answered! 

  • Changing Pneumococcal Vaccine prescription trends 
  • Level of adoption of shared clinical decision making  
  • Concerns of KOLs  
  • Concerns of PCPs (A primary care physician) 
  • How important is health literacy? 
  • Prescription of both Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23  

ACIP recommends Merck’s Pneumovax23 (PPSV23) in latest recommendations for adults 65 and older 

Pfizer-Prevnar 13 (PCV13) 

  • Prevnar 13 (PCV13) is now recommended based on Shared Clinical Decision Making. 
  • Shared Decision Making for ≥65 aged adults who do not have an immunocompromising condition, cerebrospinal fluid leak, or cochlear implant and who have not previously received PCV13 (Prevnar 13). 
  • ACIP recognized that some adults aged ≥65 years are potentially at increased risk for exposure to Prevnar 13 serotypes, such as persons residing in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and persons residing in settings with low pediatric Prevnar 13 uptake or traveling to settings with no pediatric Prevnar 13 program, and might attain higher than average benefit from Prevnar 13 vaccination. 

 Merck -PPSV23 

  • The recommendation for Pneumovax 23 (PPSV23) has not changed 
  • Continues to hold a Routine recommendation for healthy adults 65 and older 

Impact of change in guidelines 

  • All adults aged ≥65 years should continue to receive 1 dose of PPSV23 (Pneumovax 23) 
  • If the decision is made to administer Prevnar 13 (PCV13), it should be given at least 1 year before PPSV23 (Pneumovax 23) 
  • ACIP continues to recommend PCV13 in series with PPSV23 for adults aged ≥19 years with an immunocompromising condition, CSF leak, or cochlear implant. 

Study Methodology  

Mellalta Meets conducyed a Survey of total primary care physicians and KOLs N= 10. Study was conducted in May 2020 and was done in the United States 

Key Takeaways  

  • 90% of the PCPs will recommend both Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23 to avoid any risk in adults aged 65 and older 
  • PCPs are not willing to take even 1% risk with patients’ health by prescribing just Pneumovax23 

https://mellalta.com/pneumococcal-vaccine-prevnar-13-and-pneumovax-23-acip-guidelines-impact-on-kols-and-pcp-unknown-vs-knowns-a-study-by-mellalta-meets-2020/ 

Submit your Request for Proposals at bd@mellalta.com 

