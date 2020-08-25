Find Your Strength And Enthusiasm To Succeed with Fox Beyer’s “Adapt And Maintain Enthusiasm In Adversity”

CUPERTINO, CA, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Throughout history, there have been many stories displaying the undeniable power of the human mind to succeed in adversity. Is there a common element in each of these ground-breaking stories? The answer is, yes!

Enthusiasm is the core component that drives success. Want to learn and obtain enthusiasm for yourself? Fox Beyer has created a 5 step process for you to adapt and maintain enthusiasm, called F.A.C.T.S. Read this book and get the F.A.C.T.S.

A hardcover, paperback, and Kindle versions of this book are available on Amazon. You can download the Kindle version of this book for FREE until September 1! Grab your copy now: http://getbook.at/FACTS

Fox Beyer is a classroom teacher at Whippany Park High School (N.J.) since 2005. He commits to his students through dedicating himself to servant leadership. Now in his 14th season as a coach for the Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots, he published Letter Kindling; Igniting, and Evoking The Fire Within in 2015 and enjoys conveying the challenges of Cerebral Palsy through writing, speaking, and his “What’s Your Inspiration” podcast.

This AHAbook offers 140 AHA messages, each related to a particular perspective, all designed to preserve passion and zeal. Use F.A.C.T.S., and plant the seeds that will help you win wherever you choose to compete!

“After completing my first week as a classroom teacher in 2005, the man who hired me called me in his office. He said, ‘Your biggest tool is your enthusiasm.’ He couldn’t have been more right. That’s why I came up with an acronym (F.A.C.T.S) that closely described my approach to maintain my enthusiasm which I share in this book. When you apply F.A.C.T.S., you’ll be ready when sh#t hits the fan,” says Fox Beyer (https://aha.pub/FoxBeyer).

“Adversities are part of everyday life. There’s no escaping it, what we can only do is overcome it. Fox Beyer’s book presents a 5-step process that can help you do that and more,” says Mitchell Levy (https://aha.pub/MitchellLevy), Global Credibility Expert and The AHA Guy at AHAthat® (https://AHAthat.com).

Here are five (5) notable AHAmessages that you can share with others:

The victory highway is not smooth sailing. That road is a constant uphill battle. #Grit #Enthusiasm https://aha.pub/FoxBeyer

Perceive obstacles as opportunities to adapt and grow. #Grit #Enthusiasm https://aha.pub/FoxBeyer

Be someone of integrity, and you’ll always be at your best. #Grit #Enthusiasm https://aha.pub/FoxBeyer

#Enthusiasm is a key element in the journey THROUGH failure. #Grit https://aha.pub/FoxBeyer

One of life’s greatest teachers is experience. #Grit #Enthusiasm https://aha.pub/FoxBeyer

