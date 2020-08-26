Emerging Tech Innovations in NGS Sample Preparation Techniques – A Major Revolution in Biotech Research

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The study used four major activities to estimate the current market size for the NGS sample preparation market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

The global NGS sample preparation market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as advancements in NGS platforms, reduced cost of sequencing, and improving reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests are driving the growth of this market.

The reagents, and consumables segment to dominate the overall NGS sample preparation market in 2018

Based on product, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into workstations and reagents & consumables. The reagents & consumables segment was further subsegmented into library preparation, target enrichment, and quality control, on the basis of workflow.

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the NGS sample preparation market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

# The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

# The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research.

# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

The diagnostics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research, and other applications. The diagnostics segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the study period owing to the growing number of new cancer cases across the globe, favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based tests in the US, and increasing focus of key market players on developing NGS-based products & services for cancer and NIPT.

North America dominated the NGS sample preparation market in 2018

Geographically, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the overall NGS sample preparation market in 2018 followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the favorable initiatives by government and private bodies for the development and adoption of NGS technologies, wide adoption of NGS diagnostics in the region, increasing number of NGS-based research & clinical applications in the region, growing research on cancer, rising awareness of NGS services, and the presence of leading NGS service providers, in the region.

Some of the prominent players in the NGS sample preparation market include Illumina Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (a subsidiary of Danaher), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), and New England Biolabs, Inc. (US), among others.

Analysis of the developments in the NGS sample preparation market from 2016 to 2018 shows that product launches; agreements, partnerships and collaborations; expansions; and acquisitions were the most widely adopted growth strategies by players in the market. Players adopted these strategies to strengthen their market positions.

