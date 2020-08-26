Wireless Infrastructure Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2020 – 2025

26th Aug 2020 – Global Wireless Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach USD 116.75 billion by 2025. Wireless infrastructure can be defined as the infrastructure required to facilitate wireless networking. It is the foundation that’s up ports all mobile communications in communities across the globe. Evolution & changing communication technologies and increasing mobile internet users are the major factors driving the growth of market in the upcoming period. The wireless infrastructure market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% in the upcoming period due to increasing traction of LTE, 4G and 5G high-speed data connectivity network infrastructure capabilities.

The growing network and technology infrastructure among different industries, demand for high-speed data transmission, and connectivity has increased significantly. The projected growth of wireless networking technology and associated devices is due to ongoing trends of WYOD, BYOD, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. Large and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) have realized the benefits of network infrastructures, thereby fueling the growth of market in the next couple of years.

The market size is segmented based on type of networking technology into Macro cell Radio Access Networks (RAN), Remote Radio Heads (RRH), Small Cells, Cloud RAN, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Mobile Core, Carrier Wi-Fi, Backhaul modules and others. The “Macro cell RAN” is expected to witness the largest market share in the wireless infrastructure industry. With the evolution of hardware, software and dynamic networking technologies, wireless communications infrastructure has advanced further, incorporating several distributed Het Net (Heterogeneous Networking) technologies such as Carrier Wi-Fi and Cloud RAN.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of wireless infrastructure market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, growing demand for enterprise mobility, rising healthcare industry, growing telecom & network infrastructure, technological advancements and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, increasing need for high-speed mobile internet and 4G connections is anticipated to accelerate LTE deployments across the globe. However, issues regarding high R&D expenditure and the other high pricing are negatively impacting the growth of wireless infrastructure industry.

The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the wireless infrastructure industry include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung LTE, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Alcatel Lucent, Ericsson and ZTE Corporation. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Wireless Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South America

Brazil

MEA

