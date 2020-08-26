Thawing System Market | Rising Use of Thawed Cells in the Study and Treatment of Diabetes and Cancer

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Thawing System Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Sample (Blood, Plasma, RBC, Platelets, Whole Blood, Embryo, Semen), End User (Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Hospital, Tissue Bank, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical) – Global Forecast to 2022

The thawing system market is expected to reach USD 252.7 Million by 2022 from USD 124.1 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

What drives the market?

Rising Focus of Biorepositories on Expanding Their Storage Capacities

Technological Advancements in Sample Thawing Devices

Rising Use of Thawed Cells in the Study and Treatment of Diabetes and Cancer

Growing Number of Road Accidents, Emergencies, and Trauma Cases Necessitating Blood Transfusions and Cryopreserved Blood Products

The global thawing system market is segmented by type, sample type, end user, and region.

By type, the thawing system market is segmented into manual and automated devices. The manual devices segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global thawing system market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the widespread use of manual devices and their low costs.

By sample type, the market is classified into blood, embryo, ovum, semen, and other samples. The blood segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global thawing system market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand of blood and blood products and rising incidence of chronic diseases around the globe.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the thawing system market on the basis of type, sample type, end user, and region

To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify the micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To strategically analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in terms of market developments and growth strategies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures; mergers and acquisitions; product launches; and research and development activities in the thawing system market

Key Players

Key players in the thawing system market include Helmer Scientific (US), Boekel Scientific (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), BioCision (US), Cardinal Health (US), Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and CytoTherm (US).