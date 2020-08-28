Faeryland’s Farm Certified as New Wildlife Habitat Garden in Baxter, Tennessee

Baxter, Tennessee, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — The National Wildlife Federation (NWF), America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, is pleased that in has successfully created a Certified Wildlife Habitat® through its Garden for Wildlife™ program. In addition, Faeryland’s Farm habitat has been co-certified with NWF’s state affiliate, the Tennessee wildlife federation.

NWF celebrates this effort to create a garden that supports birds, butterflies, bees, frogs and other local wildlife. Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden provides natural sources of food, water, cover and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides.

Celebrating over 45 years, the Garden for Wildlife movement has recognized over 227,000 Certified Wildlife Habitat gardens across the United States to date, encompassing more than 2.5 million acres that support wildlife locally. Backyards, urban gardens, school grounds, businesses, places of worship, campuses, parks, farms, zoos and community landscapes can all be recognized as wildlife habitats through the program. “Anyone, anywhere can restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and communities,” said NWF naturalist David Mizejewski. “Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an urban area or a rural plot of land, you can make a difference for local wildlife. Creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is fun, easy and makes a real difference for neighborhood wildlife. It’s the perfect grassroots way to think globally and act locally and help birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife,” he added.

Nestled in the foothills of Middle Tennessee, Faeryland’s Farm has expanded its educational and therapeutic goals to include wildlife conservation. All animals, whether pets, service animals, farm animals, or wildlife, all animals and nature are important parts of what make us human.

“Now more than ever, we need animals and nature in our lives. Faeryland farms is a safe space for humans and animals to come together. Faeryland is a concept that emphasizes the human-nature connect and helps us relate to nature and animals through education and healing, “ says Cora Moore, owner of Faeryland’s Farm where they provide animal education and goat therapy services. Goat therapy is using goats for comfort and support to help improve an individual’s mental, social, emotional, physical, and spiritual health. The goats and I work with individuals of all ages who are looking for holistic therapy and basic life skills to help improve their happiness and wellbeing. We help them manage stress in their lives through Onsite sessions, virtual sessions, educational classes, and recreational activities with the goats and other animals.

“I think that it is important that we do not forget about animals and nature in our quest for becoming more mindful. We need nature and animals to help us reach out potentials and optimal happiness and wellbeing. Animals not only provide us substance, but they can provide comfort, love, acceptance, and support. Animals help lower our blood pressure and increase our brain functions, which makes them a great addition to any mindfulness practice,” Cora goes on to say.

Habitat Description:

Faeryland’s Farm provides a safe habitat for many species of wildlife in addition to our domesticated animals. Multiple hummingbird feeders, bird houses, and wild bird feeders surround the house and property with natural and set-up water sources. Hummingbirds, grosbeaks, nuthatches, turkeys, finches, sparrows, hawks, and the occasional heroin browse the farm along with our ducks, chickens, and guineas. Along with the native species of sweet gums, hawthorns, clover, honeysuckle, jasmine, oaks, walnuts, pines, and cedars, our vegetable garden and wildflower garden see many bees. Chipmunks, squirrels, and the occasional skunk, raccoon, opossum, fox, or deer haunt the farm, coming to play with our rabbits, goats, and donkey; the deer seem to enjoy hanging out in the goat pen and eating the salt blocks with regular mother and fawn sightings. With a firm belief in eco-sustainability, our farm is pesticide and GMO free. We rely on natural pesticides and the animal manure for our gardens. We reuse our well water from the animals drinking sources and duck pond to water the gardens, and our intermediate stream and pond provide valuable places for the animals to drink, bathe, and play. Sitting on roughly 100 acres, Faeryland’s farm provides many wooded spots for wildlife to sleep and hide. If you are lucky and pay attention, you might easily spot the occasional faerie or cryptozoological creature. Faeryland’s Farm is a magickal place where we do our part to help protect and educate others about nature and animal conservation along with educating on the therapeutic value of animals and nature.

Many of NWF’s state affiliate organizations are partners in the Certified Wildlife Habitat program. Habitats in partnering states have national and state certification, including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming. Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is now also part of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to create a million gardens that provide habitat for declining pollinator insects such butterflies and bees.

Participants who have their wildlife habitat garden certified receive a personalized certificate with a unique habitat number, a one-year membership to NWF with a subscription to National Wildlife magazine, a subscription to the Garden for Wildlife e-newsletter, a 10 percent discount to National Wildlife catalog, and the exclusive right to post a Certified Wildlife Habitat yard sign. For more information on NWF’s Garden for Wildlife movement and how to qualify to have a garden space recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat, visit https://www.nwf.org/garden or call 1-800-822-9919

Contact Cora Moore-Bruffy

(931) 858-3418

faerylandsfarm@yahoo.com

https://faerylandsfarm.bitrix24.site/

https://www.facebook.com/FaerylandsFarm