Dymo LabelWriter 450 Integration comes to RepairDesk

St Louis, United State, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — The all-in-one repair management software, RepairDesk has recently released a new integration with the Dymo LabelWriter 450. This new integration makes it a lot more convenient for users to use the label printer for their repair stores without any hassles.

Speaking on the new integration, CEO Usman Butt said, “At RepairDesk, we’ve always been about making life easier for our users. This new integration with the Dymo LabelWriter 450 helps us accomplish just that. You can now easily print labels to stick on your cellphones or computers to keep a track of them, and scan with your barcode reader to recall the associated tickets easily. It’s a feature we’re really happy to bring to RepairDesk.”

The new integration allows customers to pair their Dymo LabelWriter 450 printer with RepairDesk easily. Once customers install the necessary drivers, all they have to do is enable the integration and adjust the settings and they’re good to go. With the integration enabled, users can automatically print labels at the Order Confirmation screen after creating a ticket or an invoice by clicking the ‘Print Label’ button. They will also be able to print labels automatically from their Dymo LabelWriter 450 through the ticket, invoice, inventory, bundles and gift card listings. This allows for quick labels to be created with just a click of a button.

The new Dymo LabelWriter 450 is our recommended label printer for use with RepairDesk. This integration works with both Windows and Mac OS machines, and only requires the relevant drivers to be installed.

RepairDesk is a cellphone and computer repair shop software that makes your life easier by helping you manage your work effortlessly and with just a few clicks. The software offers users the ability to manage their repair stores with ease with a variety of features, and has plans for all sorts of customers worldwide. With a subscriber base of over 1,400 users, RepairDesk is considered the world’s #1 choice in repair management software by independent store owners.

The recently launched Enterprise plan provides customers with brand new modules of Loyalty, Gift Cards, Store Credits, Product Bundles, and more. Adding everything in one place gives total freedom to RepairDesk customers to run tailored loyalty programs, design customized gift cards, surge revenue streams, and give shoppers a magnetic reason to come to your repair stores to avail quality repair services.

You can visit RepairDesk’s website today and get started on a free 14-day trial right now.

