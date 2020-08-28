Maryland In Home Care Agency Discusses Fall Prevention Plan Creation

Rockville, Maryland, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Comfort Home Care, a Maryland in home care agency, recently shared a guide to inform readers about how to create a fall prevention plan. The guide explains how slips and falls — which are extremely common among senior citizens — can often lead to severe injuries (including concussions) and other medical issues, like lack of mobility. It emphasizes that creating such a plan is crucial because it can take a senior weeks or even months to fully recover from a fall. In the event of a fall that results in a head injury, some symptoms of this may also not always be immediately apparent.

The guide begins by noting the importance of ensuring that the assisted living facility where an elderly loved one is staying contains several enhanced safety options, including exterior locations and handrails in stairways and other areas where there is a greater likelihood of falls. Comfort Home Care then lists eight steps to create a fall prevention plan. These steps include identifying scenarios where seniors are most likely to fall, like slippery or uneven floors or wearing shoes with smooth soles. Non-slip treads should be added to wooden steps on staircases and bathrooms should also be checked for safety enhancements like grab handles in the shower or bathtub and raised toilets with armrests.

The guide also notes that it is important to schedule an appointment with a doctor as soon as possible after a senior relative falls in order to diagnose said person’s injuries and potentially prevent another similar fall in the future. (A competent doctor should take note of what medications a senior is taken and what health conditions he/she has that can put him/her at greater risk of falling) Finally, it is crucial to acquire emergency notification devices so that a senior who falls can receive assistance immediately. Hiring an in-home care provider can also help ensure all of these precautions are taken.

Comfort Home Care serves patients and families in Montgomery County and Howard County, Maryland, as well as Washington, D.C. Among the services it provides are complimentary evaluations to assist individuals and families comprehend the type of support they receive. One of Comfort Home Care's Registered Nurses (RN) will then create a personalized care plan to meet a given individual or family's unique needs.

