International Vaccines and Virology Conference

International Vaccines and Virology Conference welcomes you to London, UK during June 10-11, 2021

London, UK, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — The International Vaccines and Virology Conference welcomes you to London, UK during June 10-11, 2021 to share your research findings, promote knowledge exchange and network with a broad audience in the field of microbiology and immunology.

i-Vaccines 2021 is an annual gathering for researchers, practitioners, and educators to share the insights and discuss the recent innovations, research, concerns as well as practical challenges encountered, and development to improve healthcare sector’s preventive and cure needs. The conference’s global goal is to deliberate and disseminate innovative ideas among academics, research and development executives, scientists, industrialists, and policymakers to deepen the comprehension and transform the knowledge into innovative solutions for patient care.

The i-Vaccines Operating Committee invites the submission of abstracts covering a broad range of cross-cutting topics including Vaccines and Gene Therapy, Viral Oncogenesis, Advances in viral diagnostics, CoronaVirus Vaccines (COVID-19), Antiviral therapy, Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Hepatitis viruses, HIV, clinical trials etc for information exchange and a fertile ground for the establishment and encouraging multidisciplinary collaborative studies.

Join us and witness the booming industry by taking part in i-Vaccines 2021 and giving new opportunities from around the world to your career and business. We’ll be pleased to host you in London.

 

For more information, email us at info@ivaccinesconference.com

 

To submit abstract: www.ivaccinesconference.com/submit-abstract

 

To register: www.ivaccinesconference.com/registration

 

Website: https://www.ivaccinesconference.com

 

WHO ATTENDS i-VACCINES 2021

  • Researchers, Scientist
  • Microbiologists and Immunologists
  • Healthcare Professionals
  • Associations and Societies
  • Academia: Professors and Students
  • Policymakers, Influencers
  • Healthcare Investors
  • Business Professionals and Representatives
  • Software for Health industry & management
  • Key Decision Makers, Government Heads & Officials

 

HIGHLIGHTS

 

  • Recent Research and Development
  • Disease-specific Vaccines
  • Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy
  • Virology
  • HIV Research
  • CoronaVirus Research (COVID-19)
  • Vaccines in Specific
  • Novel Vaccine Delivery Methods
  • Clinical Trials
  • Viral Genetics and Evolution
  • Viral Infections and therapy
  • Vaccines Safety and Ethics

 

WHY i-VACCINES 2021

 

  • Sharing Knowledge with the Industry
  • Explore Future Business Opportunities
  • Meet and collaborate with Pioneers in Health Sector
  • Share your Products and Services with Professionals
  • Get the latest updates from experts to Keeping Up-to-date With Trends
  • Increase your knowledge base & Learn about new technology
  • Environment for Inspiration in Virology and Vaccine Research

