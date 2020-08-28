Surface Disinfectant Market worth $3.6 billion by 2025 | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (Surface, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Research Labs) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) globally, presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants (in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories), and advancements in surface disinfectants.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Surface Disinfectants Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The pandemic has caused disruption in healthcare systems all over the world, with hospitals being overwhelmed due to the increasing influx of patients. Temporary hospitals are also being set up to deal with an increasing disease incidence. Hence, the spread of COVID-19 has spurred a surge in the demand for cleaning and disinfection products due to the growing awareness about hygiene, health, and safety. Increasing healthcare expenditure and an increase in the number of temporary hospitals are some of the major factors driving the demand and uptake of antiseptics and disinfectants.

The hospital settings segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020.



By end user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals, and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.

The surface disinfection segment dominated the market in 2019.



The surface disinfectants market, by application, is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2019, the surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the large volume of disinfectants required to clean in-house surfaces in healthcare settings.

North America is the largest regional market for surface disinfectants market



Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.



The major players operating in this surface disinfectant market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).