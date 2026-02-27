CHETU WELCOMES CHRIS BRADDY AS DIRECTOR OF SALES

Sunrise, FL, 2026-02-27 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, today announced that Chris Braddy has joined the company as Director of Sales of the AI, Cloud, and Managed Services Development portfolios.

“Chris brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise technology sales and has an impressive history of creating strategic relationships and growing new markets in the U.S. and abroad,” said Maria Lorenzo Frias, Director of Sales Enablement at Chetu. “His leadership and industry experience will drive our expansion in AI, cloud and managed services.”

During Braddy’s career in senior leadership roles at Ericsson and Nortel, he has worked in telecommunications, helping provide organizations with enterprise solutions, covering South America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

“I’ve always been fortunate to be at the forefront of technology in my career. Chetu is the next step in that journey as AI and digital transformation solutions boom,” Braddy said.

In his new role, Chris will oversee sales strategy for AI/ML, education, IT managed services, marketing, and publishing, as well as cloud and infrastructure services and CRM implementation.

To learn more about Chetu, please visit www.chetu.com, or if you would like to discuss AI and digital transformation solutions, click here.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.