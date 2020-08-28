Rolling Stock Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

28th Aug 2020 – Global Rolling Stock Market size is expected to reach USD 75.12 billion by 2025. Rolling stock is the wheeled vehicles that are used on a railway. It is commonly used for transportation of passengers as well as goods such as conventional fuels, agricultural products, heavy machinery and construction materials. It has facilitated easy transportation with some benefits such as reliability, cost-effectiveness and comfort. Need for reduced traffic, reliability and cost efficiency has increased the adoption of rolling stock for transportation of goods, passengers and animals. The rolling stock market to witnesses a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period.

In rolling stock, some locomotive technologies are used such as conventional locomotive, turbocharge locomotive, maglev, and others. The “turbocharge locomotive” segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR in the coming years. Numerous companies are implementing turbocharger technology in locomotives used for public transport. Rolling stock could be explored by product such as rapid transit vehicle, locomotive, wagon, subway/metro vehicle, passenger coach, light rail/ tram car, and others. The “rapid transit vehicle” segment is anticipated to witness strong growth in the next couple of years owing to high speed and enhanced comfort offered by these vehicles. Moreover, increasing demand for magnetic levitation trains and automated trains for public transportation is expected to boost the market growth in the next couple of years.

Train types such as rail freight and passenger rail could be explored in rolling stock industry. The demand for passenger rails is constantly increasing globally. Moreover, passenger rails are mass transit systems and more cost-effective than roadways. Metros, trams and high-speed trains are the most preferred passenger rails due to their faster transportation service.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing demand for public transport, increasing need for energy-efficient transport, rising demand for rail vehicles such as local trains, trams & passenger rails, technological advancement and stringent government rules & regulations. The other factors include improvement of rail tracks, enhancements to the existing rail management systems, building new lanes, technological development of rail control and signaling services.

Moreover, growing rail supply market in the rail infrastructure projects and governments are heavily investing in the rail infrastructure projects like signaling, electrifying of tracks & urban transit systems in developing countries are major factors driving the growth of market in the next couple of years. However, high installation and maintenance cost of rolling stock is negatively impacting the growth of rolling stock industry.

The probable stakeholders for market include manufacturers of rolling stock, dealers & distributors of rolling stock, investment firms, equity research firms, private equity firms and industry associations. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is classified into product, type, train type, locomotive technology and geography.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the rolling stock industry includes CRRC Corporation Limited, Alstom Transport, Bombardier Transportation, Alstom SA, Trinity Rail Group LLC, GE Transportation, Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Stadler Rail AG, Siemens Mobility, Japan Transport Engineering Company, Downer Rail, Faiveley Transport, General Electric Company, UGL Rail, The Greenbrier Co., Texmaco Rail and Engineering, Hitachi Rail Systems, and Hyundai Rotem. The major market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

