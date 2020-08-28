Automotive Traffic Sign Recognition Market Manufacturing Process, Leading Consumers and Forecast Report

The global automotive traffic sign recognition market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

The global automotive traffic sign recognition market is expected to foresee an explosive growth by the year 2028. Automotive traffic sign recognition system uses the advanced driver assistance concept to monitor traffic signs and displays them on the dashboard panel. 

Key Players:

  • Bosch
  • Daimler
  • Continental
  • Delphi Automotive
  • Mobileye
  • Itzel
  • DENSO 

Growth Drivers:

An introduction of government regulations focusing on safety initiatives to lower the statistical vehicle accidents is set to propel the growth of automotive traffic sign recognition market. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, active emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition are some of the advanced features that have been incorporated in mid-segment and entry-level vehicles. However, the high costs of these vehicles are restricting its growth in the emerging regions of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Segment: 

Key Type:

  • Above 2 Sqm
  • Between 1-2 Sqm
  • Below 1 Sqm 

Key Regions

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights: 

The comprehensive overview of the market has identified North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia Pacific as the key regions. Homologation standards granted by the court of law in North America and Europe have helped to define the highest revenue generation in these regions.

