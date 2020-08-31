The Scientology Information Center Offers Complimentary Hand Sanitizer to Students Returning to School

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — For the remainder of August and through the month of September, the Scientology Information Center is providing families with children returning to school complimentary bottles of hand sanitizer to assist the students to stay well throughout this period.

The Scientology Information Center located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater will provide several 2 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer per child for sanitizing their hands between washings.

“As the CDC reminds us, hand sanitizer does not replace washing one’s hands regularly – but, it can help combat germs when using soap and water are not possible,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Families are going through so much with uncertainties about schools reopening during Covid-19 and we wanted to help give the community a hand.”

Teachers and educators who are interested in assisting their students by offering hand sanitizer to their students may reach out to the Information Center to coordinate availability and pick up at 727-467-6966.

Additionally, the Church of Scientology International has launched a free online resource Center (on Scientology.org/stay well) providing a wealth of information, available in 17 languages, on how to stay well. From downloadable social-distancing and hand washing signs which can be used by individuals and educators alike, simple PSAs and other complimentary educational material can also be found on the site covering how to stay safe with a mask and gloves and how to prevent bringing germs into your homes.

For more information about the Scientology Information Center please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

THE SCIENTOLOGY INFORMATION CENTER:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.