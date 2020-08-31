The global market for heavy metal testing has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.53 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3.65 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of around 7.6% from 2017. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, South Africa, and Brazil are the potential primary markets of the industry. Factors such as increasing heavy metal pollution in water due to industrial discharge, implementation of stringent regulations, and growth in the packaged food industry leading to increase in packaging induced heavy metals are the major driving factors for this market. Increasing international trade activities helps to drive the growth of the heavy metal testing industry.

The North American region is projected to dominate the heavy metal testing market by 2022. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period since the demand in countries such as Japan and China is increasing due to growing international trade from these countries and the high concentration of heavy metals in agricultural soil here. Other factors responsible for the growth of the Asia Pacific market are the emerging economies and growing R&D activities for launching new technologies.

Heavy metal testing by advanced technologies involves high costs of energy & power, which increases the capital investment. The equipment cost and the cost of high-end technologies are high. Increased focus on R&D activities, coupled with the minimum requirements for accuracy and reliability of readings, is increasing the price of instruments.

Expansions & investments, new product, service, & technology launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships are the key strategies adopted by market players to ensure their growth in the market. The market is dominated by players such as SGS (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), ALS Limited (Australia), and Merieux NutriSciences (US). Other major players in the market include LGC Group (UK), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories (US), EMSL Analytical (US), IFP Institut Für Produktqualität (Germany), and OMIC USA (US).

