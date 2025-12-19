ADIS Electric Welcomes New Customers with $25 OFF Any Electrical Service in Plano, TX

Plano, United States, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — ADIS Electric, a trusted electrician in Plano, TX, is proud to welcome first-time customers with a special $25 OFF Any Electrical Service. This limited-time offer is designed to help homeowners and businesses experience professional, reliable electrical work at a great value.

Located in Plano, TX, ADIS Electric provides expert electrical solutions for residential and commercial properties. From minor electrical repairs and outlet replacements to troubleshooting, lighting upgrades, and safety inspections, their licensed electricians handle every job with precision and care.

This first-time customer promotion allows new clients to address electrical concerns promptly while saving money. Electrical issues such as faulty wiring, flickering lights, or tripping breakers can pose serious safety risks if left unattended. Hiring a professional electrician in Plano, TX ensures all work is performed safely, efficiently, and in compliance with local and national electrical codes.

“We want new customers to feel confident choosing ADIS Electric,” said a company representative. “This $25 savings is our way of saying welcome while demonstrating the quality and professionalism behind our services.”

Why Choose ADIS Electric?

Customers who schedule service can expect:

Licensed and experienced electricians

Accurate diagnostics and long-lasting solutions

Upfront pricing with no hidden fees

Code-compliant and safety-focused workmanship

This promotion is available exclusively to first-time customers and for a limited time. Appointment availability may be limited.

About ADIS ELECTRIC

ADIS Electric proudly serves Plano, TX, and surrounding communities as a dependable electrician in Plano, TX, offering comprehensive residential and commercial electrical services. The company is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality electrical solutions backed by exceptional customer care.

Contact Information:

ADIS ELECTRIC

📍 Address: 542 Haggard St #506, Plano, TX 75074

📞 Phone: (214) 613-1000

🌐 Website: https://www.adiselectric.com/

New to ADIS Electric? Schedule your electrical service today and save $25 on your first visit.