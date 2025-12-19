TN Design & Build Launches Specialist Double-Storey Extension Service With In-House Architectural Expertise for Surrey Homeowners

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — TN Design & Build, one of Surrey’s leading building services companies, is proud to announce a dedicated double-storey extension service, supported by its in-house architectural team. This specialist service is designed to help homeowners expand their living space and increase property value with carefully planned and expertly delivered extensions.

The pitfalls of using external architects

For many homeowners, double-storey extensions present significant challenges when using external architects. Designs may look impressive on paper but fail to align with planning regulations, budgets, or structural realities. This often results in costly revisions, wasted time, and frustration.

TN Design & Build removes these risks by integrating design and build under one roof. With in-house architects working directly alongside the construction team, every design is carefully considered for buildability, cost efficiency, and compliance — ensuring a smoother process from concept to completion.

The benefits of in-house design and build

By choosing TN Design & Build’s integrated service, Surrey homeowners benefit from:

Designs that match the budget – realistic, cost-conscious planning with no hidden surprises.

Planning expertise – in-depth knowledge of local planning policies and permitted development rules.

Future-proof solutions – creating extensions that balance today’s needs with tomorrow’s lifestyle changes.

Seamless communication – one team overseeing every stage, reducing delays and misunderstandings.

Structural and environmental considerations – ensuring designs are practical, sustainable, and compliant.

Neighbour-aware planning – minimising disputes by accounting for privacy, light, and local impact.

Added property value – maximising return on investment with designs that enhance market appeal.

The new service is available to homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Woking, and Weybridge — areas where demand for double-storey extensions continues to grow.

Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said:

“A double-storey extension is one of the most effective ways to transform a home, but it’s also one of the most complex projects to get right. Too often, homeowners run into problems when designs aren’t practical or don’t meet planning requirements. Our in-house approach ensures every extension is designed with creativity, compliance, and construction in mind — giving clients peace of mind that their dream home is achievable, on time and on budget.”

About TN Design & Build

TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service — from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing — TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Woking, and Weybridge.

