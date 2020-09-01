Shub.one Launches Business Social Media Platform

London, UK, 2020-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Today sees the launch of the eagerly anticipated Shub.one business social media platform. A new platform for both B2B and B2C businesses to promote their brand, products and services. With a host of features on the platform to help businesses of all sizes and particularly those that sit within the SME and Micro categories.

The creators of Shub.one say “Small, medium and micro (freelance) businesses have been left to fight for virtual space amongst corporate’s for too long. We built this platform for them and for their customers.” says Mark Fryer, founding partner.

The current features include:

– The ability for anyone to share details with a click (tap). This allows the user to share however they need to via SMS, Messenger App, email and so on.

– Ability to review as often as required.

– An area where all current social media & external links can be added.

– A resume & project timeline with photos videos and links

– Profile page with full bio, contact details, promo video links (Youtube, Vimeo etc).

– Unique user QR code for easy sharing

– News feed for businesses to post updates to business followers.

– Up/Down vote feature on news feed comments. Great for routing out any unsavoury or unwanted posts.

With many more features currently in the pipeline for staggered release and mobile apps in development.

So what’s the price tag?

“Shub.one is free to use for all businesses. Creating a profile is free, posting is free, sharing is free. It’s what businesses need and its what they deserve.” Adrian Wheeler, founding partner.

So, there we have it. Go and check it out for yourself and grab yourself a free space on Shub.one.

https://www.shub.one/shub.one

Media Contact:

Adrian Wheeler

Shub.one

0044 (0)7990 593961

Adrian@shub.one

http://www.shub.one