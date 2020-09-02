Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market | Growing at a CAGR of 8.0% | Development of Multi-Parameter Monitors

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market is expected to reach $2.61 billion, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The Continuous technological advancements in critical care devices, increasing government support, growing private sector investments in the healthcare industry, and increasing patient population base are key factors fuelling the growth of the north africa critical care equipment market in the emerging nations. High replacement rate of critical care devices, growing medical tourism in Asia, and development of multi-parameter monitors are some other prime factors offering growth opportunities for players in the critical care equipment market. However, high cost of these devices is restraining the growth of this market.

Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region offer high-growth potential for companies engaged in the development and marketing of critical care devices to hospitals and clinics. Growing geriatric population, increasing cases of chronic and respiratory diseases, growing number of local manufacturers, and increasing number of super-speciality hospitals are the key factors propelling the growth of the north africa critical care equipment market in the emerging countries.

The patient monitors segment holds the largest share of the asia critical care equipment market in emerging nations. The increased private sector investments and expansions, premium cost of devices, high replacement rates, and development of multiparameter monitors are the key factors contributing to the growth of this market segment. Moreover, development of patient monitors with wireless and sensor technology and rising adoption of home-use and remote patient monitoring devices are other factors contributing to the growth of the patient monitors market in emerging nations.

The ventilators market segment is further categorized on the basis of products into adult ventilators and neonatal/infant ventilators. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of ICU patients in India, growing use of home care ventilation devices, and increasing prevalence of respiratory devices are key factors driving the market for adult ventilators in the emerging nations. Whereas, increasing incidence of pre-term births in emerging nations is a key factor driving the adoption of neonatal ventilators in these regions.

The infusion pumps market, on the other hand, is driven by factors such as rising geriatric and obese population resulting in the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in India, increasing number of hospital beds, and introduction of smart infusion pumps which are propelling the growth of the infusion pumps market in emerging nations.

Asia is estimated to hold the largest share of the critical care devices market, followed by Middle East and North Africa. The Indian critical care devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Presence of a large geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic and respiratory diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, and increasing number of super-specialty hospitals in India are propelling the growth of the Indian critical care devices market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the critical care devices market.