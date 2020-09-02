Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Solutions & Service – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

According to new market research report “Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Component, Application (Wi-Fi Presence Analytics and Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics), End Use (Smart Infrastructure, Retail, Sports and Entertainment, and Hospitality), Deployment Model, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, The Wi-Fi analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2019 to USD 16.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.0% during the forecast period.

The factors such as increasing smartphone users and growing smart city deployment are leading to rising public Wi-Fi hotspots, which is expected to fuel the market growth. However, the lack of standardized regulatory compliance worldwide is expected to restrain the market growth.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi Analytics Market"

Smart infrastructure is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Smart infrastructure helps overcome the challenges faced by many cities such as energy management, public transport, and security. This has become possible because of the collection and analysis of accurate data form various sources. To measure such data, smart tools are preferred, and many times, these tools are connected through Wi-Fi. The use of Wi-Fi has increased over the period due to the availability of smart devices and tools that need access to the internet in order to communicate with each other or to perform desired functions. Two companies working in the telecom sector in Singapore, M1 and Infocomm Development Authority (IDA), teamed up to provide Wi-Fi to Singapore’s bus users with green Wi-Fi service.

Solutions segment to constitute a larger market size during the forecast period

The solutions segment outperforms the services segment and would see maturation in the future due to the higher adoption of solutions. These solutions cater particularly to retail stores, hotels, restaurant, and other places pulling venues for analyzing footfall analytics, customer engagement, customer experience management, customer behavior analytics, and customer loyalty management, among others. Moreover, with social Wi-Fi, gaining market traction, businesses can deliver a seamless and personalized consumer experience and retain more customers via omnichannel sales approaches, to gain a competitive advantage.

Wi-Fi analytics helps to improve customer experience through customized, targeted marketing campaigns based on footfall data

Wi-Fi analytics plays a major part in helping companies in customer management. This further improves the efficiency of the company to retain customers for a longer period to gain their loyalty. Combining the Wi-Fi data with operational data provides insight into customer needs, further helping companies to create customized marketing campaigns. These campaigns lead to customer retention through enhanced customer profitability. Customer management applications include customer experience analytics and profitability analytics.

North America to dominate the market for the next 5 years as the deployment is expected to grow due to the rising adoption of smart wireless technologies in the US and Canada

North America is expected to hold the highest market share and dominate the market from 2019 to 2024, due to the presence of many solution vendors in the US. Canada has the highest internet penetration responsible for the growth of North America. Additionally, favorable vendors and support environment has led to the foundation of a robust Wi-Fi ecosystem in the region. North America is one of the most promising regions across various verticals, such as smart infrastructure, retail, sports and entertainment venues, and hospitality in the Wi-Fi analytics market.

The major vendors offering Wi-Fi analytics solutions globally are Cisco Systems (US), Aruba Networks (US), Purple WiFi (UK), Cloud4Wi (US), Fortinet (US), Ruckus Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Yelp (US), Singtel (Singapore), SpotOn (US), Eleven Software (US), Aislelabs (Canada), Flame Analytics (Spain), Aptilo Networks (Sweden), Blix (Australia), SkyFii (Australia), Guest Networks (Canada), Hughes Network System (US), GoZoneWiFI (US), Wefi (US), MetTel (US), WhoFi (US), Presence Aware Tech Ltd (UK), and Bloom Intelligence (US).

