Biosurfactants Market Value Chain Analysis and New Project SWOT Analysis Report

The global Biosurfactants Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Biosurfactants Market is anticipated to reach 462 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 4% from 2014 to 2020. Absence of direct bio based substitutes of these product is expected to be one of the major factor driving the market over the forecast period.

Detergents and personal care products are its main end use applications. Bio surfactants such as APE (Alkyl phenol ethoxylates) &LAS (Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfates) have been also used as substitutes for synthetic ones in sewage treatment plants. Environmental friendly nature, non-toxicity, low irritancy, biodegradability and safety of handling these products are some of the major advantages for these over the synthetic ones.

Key Players:

BASF

Saraya

MG INtobio

Ecover

Urumqui Unite

Growth Drivers:

Bio surfactants are surface-active compounds manufactured from several bio-based raw materials such as plant oil, plant carbohydrate and animal oil. Biosurfactants are excellent alternatives for synthetic surfactants and are the best emulsifiers that helps in maintaining, temperature & pH tolerance, antimicrobial, wet & foaming properties. Few other factors such as growth of the global personal care industry and rising environmental concern over consumption of synthetic surfactants are yet another factor expected to drive the product demand.

New production techniques and increasing applications in bioremediation, oilfield chemicals, industrial and institutional cleaners are anticipated to create new opportunities for the industry. However, these products being costlier compared to the synthetic ones and its low availability are expected to restraint the market in the new future.

Application Outlook:

Household Detergents

Personal Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Textiles

Other Markets

Product Outlook:

Rhamnolipids

Sophorolipids

Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG)

Sorbitan Esters

Sucrose Esters

Regional Insights:

Europe was the leading regional segment in 2013. Asia Pacific is expected to experience moderate growth over the next few years owing to growing application sectors in countries such as China and India. Demand in Europe and North America have also been increasing in the past few years owing to rising consumer awareness for bio based products in the region.

