Funded in one hour on Kickstarter: Nanobag 4.0 – Ultralight Reusable Shopping Bag

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., 2020-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ — Following the success of their first three Nanobag campaigns, the Tiptop Things team has launched Nanobag 4.0. The campaign reached their goal in just one hour, and the project is now more than 6100% funded, with 7800+ backers raising a total of US$318k with 37 days remaining of the campaign.

Do away with single use plastic bags forever, and do it in style. These ‘carry-everywhere’ bags are ultra-light, ultra-strong and ultra-foldable. Nanobag 4.0 is made with a soft and lightweight diamond ripstop material that folds so that you won’t even notice carrying it. These tiny shopping bags are convenient to keep in your pocket at all times, are super comfortable to hold, and easily carry 66lbs (30kg). There are six different bag styles to choose from for versatility including four sizes of our shopping bag, as well as a sling and backpack. There are also fifteen fun colorful designs to choose from.

Kickstarter campaign link: http://kck.st/2CGjyaa

Key features:

Six bag styles ranging from 12 liters to 25 liters in size

Fifteen colorful bag designs

Diamond ripstop polymer fabric measuring only 0.002in (0.05 mm)

Carries 66lbs (30 kg)

Padded handles for extra comfort

Water repellent nano coating

Packs into small attached pouch

Weighs from 0.56oz – 0.99oz (16g – 25g)

A mangrove tree planted for every bag sold

Tiptop Things is committed to creating climate positive products that give more back to the planet than they consume. The Nanobag is already environmentally conscious, as it contains less materials than other bags in their category and helps reduce single use plastic bag consumption. In addition one mangrove tree will be planted for every bag sold in partnership with Eden Reforestation Project. One single mangrove tree can store around 1750lbs (800kg) in its 40-year lifespan. As an added bonus they prevent soil erosion and help sustain coastal ecosystems.

The Kickstarter campaign will run until Thursday, October 8, 2020 10:00 PM Central Time.

About:

Tiptop Things is a crowdfunding company with six successful campaigns delivered, and more than 48.000 successfully shipped pledges to backers all over the world. Their mission is to infuse everyday items with premium quality and cutting edge technologies, while having a positive impact on our planet in the process.

