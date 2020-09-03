Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market | Growing at a CAGR of 21.3% | Technological Advancements

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of the overall terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market can be contributed to rising investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide, the growth of the semiconductor industry, and technological advancements. In addition, growing food safety concerns and stringent regulations have contributed to market growth.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Terahertz Spectroscopy Market is poised to reach USD 52.5 Million, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%.

The Infrared Spectroscopy Market is poised to reach USD 1.25 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%, during the forecast period.

Stakeholders of the Terahertz and Infrared SpectroscopyMarket

Manufacturers

Suppliers/Distributors

Pharmaceutical Companies

Semiconductor Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic Centers

Research Institutes

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By application, the THz spectroscopy market comprises semiconductors, homeland security, research and development, and non-destructive testing. the semiconductor segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the THz spectroscopy market and expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The global THz spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of spectrum, technology, application, and region. By spectrum, the infrared spectroscopy market comprises near-infrared, mid-infrared, and far-infrared. In 2015, mid-infrared segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the THz spectroscopy market and the far-infrared segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By technology, the infrared spectroscopy market comprises benchtop, microscopy, portable & handheld, and hyphenated. the benchtop segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the infrared spectroscopy market, while the portable & handheld segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the infrared spectroscopy market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and serve as a revenue pocket for companies offering infrared spectroscopy equipment.

Some major players in the global infrared spectroscopy market include Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).