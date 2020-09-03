Biometrics Technology Market Share Value, Revenue Analysis, and Growth Driving Factors, 2025

The global Biometrics Technology Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

The global Biometrics Technology Market size is expected to reach USD 59.31 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. This technology has its applications in public, commercial and private sectors. Biometrics is related to human characteristics which identify fingerprint, palm veins, face recognition, hand geometry, retina for its authorization.

Key Players:

Precise Biometrics AB

NEC Corporation

3M Cogent

Fujitsu Limited

FaceFirst

Nuance Communications

Hitachi

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/biometrics-technology-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The security concerns are anticipated to drive the market demand over the forecast period. Biometrics technology is accessed in the computer industry for identification and access control. To protect the most important data, old techniques are not robust enough as a result of which this technology is being used widely. It has applications in government offices, border control, airports, financial institutions, healthcare industry and law on account of which the demand is expected to increase rapidly.

Application Insights:

Face

Hand Geometry

Voice

Signature

Iris

AFIS

Non-AFIS

End-Use Insights:

Government

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Transport/Logistics

Defense & Security

Regional Insights:

Biometrics technology is majorly used around the world to counter the threats posed by terrorists worldwide. North America is expected to be the major market where U.S. is the most dominant country and will grow rapidly over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the significant demand in China and India over the forecast period. Initiatives such as UIDAI in India which use face, fingerprint and iris biometrics are expected to augment demand over the forecast period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark