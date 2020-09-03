Top 10 Companies in Cell Counting Market

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

[247 Pages Report] The global cell counting market is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion in 2025 from USD 10.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period.

The market growth is largely driven by factors such as growing funding for cell-based research, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, the development of enhanced solutions and improved image analysis, and the growing use of high-throughput flow cytometry and automated hematology analyzers. On the other hand, the high cost of cell analysis is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the cell counting market during the forecast period

The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing number of proteomics, genomics, and stem cell research activities; increasing research funding; increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and the growing trend of research infrastructure modernization.

Key Market Players

The major companies in the cell counting market include Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Danaher (US) is a global leader in the cell counting market. The company operates in more than 60 countries and has a broad product portfolio in instruments and consumables in the cell counting segment. The product portfolio includes mass spectroscopy, microplate readers, assay kits, flow cytometry, and reagents. Danaher has undertaken several acquisitions to continue developing cell counting products in this market. The company has acquired Beckmann Coulter, Molecular Devices, SCIEX, Leica Microsystems, and Integrated DNA Technologies. In the same year, Danaher also acquired the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences, GE Healthcare, further strengthening its presence in the cell counting market.

