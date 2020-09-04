New Book by Linda Boroff: All I Can Take Of You

New York City, NY, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Linda Boroff All I Can Take Of You hitting stores everywhere on August 12th, 2020.

All I Can Take of You comprises fourteen linked, sequential short stories and a novelette which follow Brynn Wittman through her truncated marriage and subsequent series of jobs and love affairs, ending with her random death in an office shooting.

Brynn is a humorous, self-lacerating sometime alcoholic who struggles to derive meaning and humor from failed relationships, family disintegration, jobs, and moves.

The stories begin with a brief retrospective that glances over a tumultuous childhood and adolescence as her once prosperous family deteriorates to poverty in the wake of her father’s emotional collapse.

Linda Boroff graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in English and currently lives and works in Silicon Valley. Her fiction and non-fiction have appeared in numerous literary magazines and anthologies. Linda was nominated for a 2016 Pushcart Prize for fiction and won first prize in the Writing Place fiction competition. She wrote the feature film, Murder in Fashion Review in New York Times. Her short story “Light Fingers” and its script adaptation are under option to director Brad Furman and Sony. Linda adapted the biography of film noir actress Barbara Payton, with producer Don Murphy.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org