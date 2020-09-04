Ty the Writer releases new EP album ‘Street Related’

New York, NY, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap music known as Ty the Writer has released his latest official EP album, “Street Related.” The EP album contains four original Ty the Writer tracks for an approximate total listening time of 12 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Truth Seekers Music Group record label. Raw, direct, and 100% comprised of straight-up urban poetry, “Street Related” showcases Ty the Writer as one of the most intriguing rap-music artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

The American Midwest’s Ty the Writer cites as main artistic influences Tupac Shakur, Lil’ Wayne, Juelz Santana, and Fabolous. Ty the Writer’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on grit, truth, and rock-solid back beats, “Street Related” by Ty the Writer has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “Street Related,” Ty the Writer writes, “’Street Related’ is inspired by the pain that comes with the street life.”

The heart of the EP lies in the dissolution of a famous Chicago project complex, the Cabrini Greens.

“The affects of its disappearance are still relevant today,” writes Ty, “being part of the cause of excessive violence in Chicago. The album artwork is inspired by Cabrini Greens.”

Still, “Street Related” manages to be more personal than public. It’s an EP with Ty the Writer conducting the orchestra through and through.

“My personal experiences also inspired the creation of ‘Street Related,” he writes. “On the EP I touch on my view of proper street ethics, my personal beliefs, and the day-to-day street-related lifestyle.”

Ty the Writer grew up loving music. He started writing poetry first, then turned it into bars and verses about his everyday living. He’s been writing, recording and performing rap since the age of 14.

In talking about his creative process, he talks constantly about truth.

“[I love] being authentic in my writing process, even though I sometimes do not write my songs and just enjoy creating good music in the moment,” Ty the Writer says. “So I’m going off the top of my head. The ending results are always fun to hear, some of things I came up with.”

Ty the Writer extends special thanks to “engineer Mars Monarch and of course my team at Truth Seekers Music Group.”

“Street Related” by Ty the Writer on the Truth Seekers Music Group label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap music fans.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Street Related” by Ty the Writer –

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08FFLFG6R/

Instagram –

@ty_the_writer24

Twitter –