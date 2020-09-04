Wooden Street Initiates New Look To The Entrance With Introducing Furniture For The Entryway And Foyer

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

Udaipur, India, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — The entryway and foyer have a lot to say about the house. This place can mark the beginning of a beautiful home coming ahead if only the entrance is decked right. This is why there are many kinds of furniture that can make the place more youthful. Wooden Street here brings ahead a wide range of storage and showcasing furniture for every interior. From making the minimal space functional, to enabling commendable décor in a wide space, everything can be rightly found for this little space. With this, Wooden Street also ensures superior furniture quality with enabling Sheesham wood and mango wood furniture. Also, there are several finishes of honey, teak and walnut to pick the best of contrast for the house. Below are the three basic types of furniture for foyer found here.

Storage Furniture:

A foyer is incomplete without a shoe rack or shoe storage. Certainly, it marks as the most essential unit to compile all the shoe clutter in one place. Considering this, there are several types of shoe racks for a remarkable feature at the place. If it comes to a shoe rack with bench, then Wooden Street has Hopkin Shoe Rack. Ample shoe storage and a bench make it more useful. Another such furniture is Berwick shoe cabinet from Wooden Street that is quite a big furniture. Both the bench and storage are facilitated to the fullest for being utmost comfortable in the entrance.

Showcase Furniture:

Today, people have got the new knack to give a blissful welcoming to the people from the beginning itself. So, console table here comes ahead as a marvelous addition to the entrance. For instance, Wooden Street has got a gorgeously designed table known as Sirin Console Table. Its shape can get an immediate eye. There is also the option of storage too with Grapho Console Table which has both shelves and drawers for multiple storage.

Seating Furniture:

A bench in the entrance is no less than a blessing to the one who has just come in all tired. This is why Wooden Street has brought along a wonderful range of benches too for the place. Some of these include Cambrey Bench With Back Rest, Adolph Bench etc. These benches are big enough for accompanying comfy seating to the one at the place. Bench with backrests, bench with shoe storage and a subtle seating, everything can be found right here.

Hereby, there is a diversity of furniture for entrance and foyer that had stayed unexplored for long. With it, there are many other furniture for making the home more useful and stunning. For further information, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to serve you 24*7.

Conclusion:

These are some of the useful furniture ideas that can be counted for making the foyer a better place. Wooden Street gives a diverse range in it for tuning to the perfect furniture for the abode.