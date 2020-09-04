Ultra Select Medical Announces Their Status as an Authorized Mindray Ultrasound Dealer in North America

North Charleston, United States, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — Ultra Select Medical is proud to announce that they have achieved the status of becoming an authorized Mindray Ultrasound Dealer in North America.

Ultra Select Medical is a leading provider of new and used ultrasound equipment nationwide, and they are enthusiastic to now carry this recognition from Mindray. Mindray ultrasound machines are among the highest quality, most advanced technology in the ultrasound industry, delivering solutions that meet various needs and patient populations. Additionally, they are a certified repair center for Mindray.

Ultra Select Medical is a company whose vision is to provide each client with both unparalleled equipment and resources to achieve their goals. Their core values reside in integrity, value, experience, honesty and creativity. And they seek to exceed customer’s expectations by providing sales, service, education, and research resources to their client base.

At the heart of their business culture is the belief that if you have an excellent product, provide the necessary resources to clients, and treat employees as family, you can achieve great things. And it is only one of the reasons that they are quickly becoming one of the most reputable ultrasound distributors in North America. Located just outside the City of North Charleston, SC, they combine small-town values with global technology resources.

Ultra Select Medical, already a leader in the ultrasound machine industry, has earned the right to sell Mindray products by obtaining a certificate to become an authorized dealer. Being able to distribute and sell the Mindray brand is something that comes with great responsibility and care. For a company to become a dealer, they must live up to the highest industry standards for reputation, knowledge, and quality. Their mission is to provide the very best ultrasound machinery and technology in the industry.

For more details on Ultra Select Medical, visit www.ultraselectmedical.com.

